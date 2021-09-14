‘Tax the Rich’ dress elicits polarized reactions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez uses fashion to share a polarizing political message during the with Gala.

The New York Democrat MP attended Monday’s gala, one of the biggest fashion events of the year, in a white Brother Vellies dress that has the message “Tax the Rich” written in red on the back .

The politician said Vogue on the red carpet that she hopes her dress can be a talking point.

“We can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some institutions,” she said at her first Met Gala. “Although the Met is known for its show, we should be having a few conversations about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Reuterson the carpet that she felt was important to wear the Met Gala dress was important, as most conversations about taxation take place among the lower class.

“I think this is incredibly important because when we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, these conversations often take place between working people and the middle class,” he said. she declared. “I think it’s time we brought all the classes into the conversation about having a just country.”

Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director of Brother Vellies, said Vogueshe and Ocasio-Cortez “are a great embodiment of the language that fashion must consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive and empowered future. The MP’s bag also had the phrase” taxing the rich. “, according to Vogue.

Ocasio-Cortez’s look drew mixed reactions on Twitter, with some praising the statement and others calling it a hypocrite.