10 fashion and home decor finds that make a stylish case for post-Labor Day white





This is the neutral of all neutrals, so why should we limit the wearing of white to only a season? Even though Labor Day is over, we don’t need to put all of our favorite fashion and home décor items away. There is a strong case for winter whites (think: crisp white coats and fluffy white sweaters paired with perfect white ankle boots) that has convinced us that white wardrobe pieces can keep rotating long after summer. . And plenty of home accessories, from pure cashmere throws to diffusers acting as decor, also suggest that white isn’t something we should shy away from throughout the seasons. In fact, it is something that we should adopt. Clean, crisp and timeless, white clothing has been a big wardrobe staple since last summer.

Everlan

Here are 1o stylish white pieces to add to your basket, ranging from clothes and accessories to household items. Dress yourself and your space in the best of the seasons, clean white looks that feel timeless and go well with everything. White wardrobe staples A charming cotton cardigan Perfect for layering or wearing alone, this 100% cotton ribbed knit sweater features a charming puff sleeve design. From the G. Label collection of essential pieces, it is made in the same Italian factories as the high-end designers. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A timeless trench coat that makes any look classic Crafted from an iconic crepe fabric produced in Japan, this trench coat drapes beautifully while remaining wrinkle-resistant. The classic silhouette is fully lined with a self-tie belt and is particularly timeless in crisp white. Wide pants with the perfect fit With a cropped length that’s perfect to even out the weight of its loose fit, these high waisted pants from Everlane are a great all-around style. The style features an ultra soft and flexible touch fabric and an affordable price for quality. A simple satin staple for any occasion While the relaxed fit of this shirt makes it casual enough for everyday wear, its material also makes it suitable for dressier occasions. Crafted from heavy satin with a shiny finish, it also features understated details like a hidden button placket and box pleat back. Accessories to wear with everything A spacious bag as comfortable as it is cute The Wandlers Ava Tote features a curved shape and three compartments for extra organization. Its spacious size makes it a fantastic bag to take anywhere. A neutral boot with an elegant rectangular toe With a 2 inch heel, elongated rectangular toe and mid-calf rise, these leather boots from Staud are as practical as they are stylish. They make a perfect, neutral addition to any look. White home decor A Diffuser-Meets-Objet dArt Diffuser disguised as a dart object, this set was designed in collaboration with Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian. In addition to being beautiful, it gently moistens the air with blends of pure essential and vegetable oils. An aesthetic device for a morning infusion Not all devices need to look like a device. This minimalist white kettle from Fellow adds a touch of style to your morning brewing routine, while incorporating smart features like a weighted handle for precise pouring and Bluetooth connectivity. A pure cashmere throw to dress up a sofa The changing of the seasons doesn’t need to require thick fur throws in deep browns and grays. Made in Italy, this pure cashmere version by Frette is both light and warm, with a fringe detail that will look great any time of the year. A luxurious pillow for restful nights, whatever the season Gone are the days of down or foam pillows. Available in different densities by preference, the JUVEA All-Natural Latex Pillow offers increased durability, support and temperature regulation (suitable for each season), while also being environmentally friendly and hypoallergenic. In addition, the brand is about to release one with a silk pillowcase, which is the ultimate luxury in bedding.

