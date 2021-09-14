Jennifer Lopez wears Ralph Lauren dress to 2021 Met Gala





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s red carpet debut at the Met Gala will have to wait a bit longer. Lopez arrived at the Met Gala tonight in New York City solo, wearing a plunging Ralph Lauren gown with a high-leg slit and faux fur wrap. She accessorized with a cowgirl hat and giant necklaces. Affleck joined her inside the event, where they were pictured kissing with their masks on. Mike CoppolaGetty Images Theo WargoGetty Images Lopez and Affleck are expected to spend more time apart this fall. Blame it on the job: “They spend as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall,” a source said People early August. “Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada.” Still, Lopez has spoken about how happy she is now in the midst of her romance with Affleck. The singer told Zane Lowe in July: “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What is happening? Are you OK? That’s it. I have never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care so much about them, to know that I’ve really come to a place in my life where I’m fine on my own. And I think once you get to this place, amazing things happen to you that you never imagine would happen in your life. And so that’s where I am. And I love all the love that comes to me right now and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

