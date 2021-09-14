Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and all the best red carpet fashion

Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNNOscar Holland, CNNNick Remsen, CNNNew York City

The most famous faces in pop culture took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night to celebrate the fashion industry’s party of the year: the Met Gala.

Last postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual star-studded fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute has returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, “In America: a fashion lexicon. Renowned actors, models, TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked in the red carpet – or cream rugs, to be precise – offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.

Ahead of the event, longtime gala chairwoman Anna Wintour said by email that American fashion in 2021 has become “a patchwork, reflecting the world we all live in, seen through many different lenses.” In addition to this patchwork, the Vogue editor-in-chief avoided her usual Chanel and wore an Oscar de la Renta floral dress – a tribute to the late designer, who was a close friend and avid gardener.

One of Wintour’s famous co-chairs, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, shared her thoughts on the theme upon arriving at the Met, telling CNN Style that American fashion is “diverse, vibrant, beautiful and intersectional.”

Co-Chair Amanda Gorman attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Walking up the steps in a Vera Wang gown adorned with indigo and a silver laurel wreath, she said, “I think American fashion is really at the crossroads of the world.” Representing a reinvented Statue of Liberty, Gorman was holding an Edie Parker pouch that read “Give Me Your Fated”, a reference to the poem inscribed at the base of the statue.

The poet was one of many stars to don shades of deep blue at the glitzy event. Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in a Balenciaga Couture coat dress with a pop collar, while gymnast Nia Dennis made an acrobatic entrance in a blue Stella McCartney catsuit.

Timothe Chalamet in Haider Ackerman. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Another of the evening’s co-chairs, Timothée Chalamet , was among a handful of attendees to choose white, arriving with typical nonchalance in a shrunken white satin suit jacket and puffy white Haider Ackerman pants tucked into a crisp pair of Converse sneakers.

Of those who looked to the stars and stripes for inspiration, however, those drawn to red came out strong.

Megan Fox turned heads with pin-up-style bangs and a bold Dundas dress featuring a plunging V-neck and high slit, while Karlie Kloss wore a scarlet Carolina Herrera dress with striking structural details.

Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala. Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Model Ella Emhoff, the daughter-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris, wore an all-red Adidas by Stella McCartney outfit, joining a long list of celebrities who chose to wear the shadow including Jennifer Hudson, Rosalia, Emily Ratajkowski and Maluma.

On an evening dedicated to American fashion, it’s no surprise that many opted for old Hollywood glamor.

Dressed in Oscar de la Renta, co-chair Billie Eilish channeled Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly in her low-cut peach dress, which was accompanied by a fitted bodice and a long tulle train that required the support of four assistants. Megan Thee Stallion also sparkled in an elegant pink Coach dress with hand-embroidered crystal details and an asymmetrical hem.

Billie Eilish wears Oscar de la Renta. Credit: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez also drew inspiration from the past, wowing viewers with a creation by Thom Browne which she described as a “Victorian look”. Yet the outfit also hinted at something quite more contemporary. Speaking to CNN Style upon arrival, the “Pose” star said the outfit was designed to “show what it’s like to be America now in 2021 and be a black and Latin trans woman who can show that she can take her roots all the way back to American roots. “

Rodriguez was among a number of participants to interpret the theme through the lens of diversity. Rapper Saweetie wore a crystal-embellished bodycon dress with a long train by Christian Cowan that incorporated the colors of the Black American Heritage flag and a Filipino flag – a reference to her mixed heritage.

Likewise, co-chair Naomi Osaka brought together her Japanese and Haitian origins in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The ruffled sleeves were reminiscent of carnival, while the red obi on her tulip skirt was reminiscent of the traditional kimono tie.

Naomi Osaka attends the Met Gala at Louis Vuitton. Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

There were also a lot of strong social and political messages on the red carpet, many of which were expressed through the language of American values. New York congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney didn’t mince words in a bold look emblazoned with “equal rights for women” on the back shoulder panels. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived in a white off-the-shoulder dress from Brooklyn label Brother Vellies with the phrase “Tax the Rich” on it.

Carolyn B. Maloney sent a clear message. Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But if there were a lot of serious statements – and a more pared-down approach than the 2019 event, which saw stars embrace the extravagant “camp” theme – it wouldn’t be the Met Gala without some dramatic entries.

Lil Nas X in Versace. Credit: John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Lil Nas X went for a succession of quick costume changes, stripping off a gigantic velvet dress to reveal gold armor before revealing a sparkling gold jumpsuit. Elsewhere, musician Grimes arrived holding a sword forged from a melted gun , which was created by art collective MSCHF, and model Iman wowed with an oversized feather headdress, gold corset and feathered wire-frame ball skirt.

With so many interpretations of what American fashion means in 2021, one thing is clear: The Met Gala made it stand out in all its diversity.

Scroll through the gallery above for more highlights from this year’s Met Gala red carpet.