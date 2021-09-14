



Men’s golf

The UMSL reiterated their Arch Cup title, finishing 19 strokes ahead of their closest rivals in a 13-team field to take first place in the 36-hole day-long tournament at Stonewolf Golf Course. Joel sylvestre won medalist honors after finishing 8 under par after rounds of 69 and 67. He totaled 11 birdies seven in the second round and is five strokes ahead of his closest challenger. The Newts will play in their first two-day tournament of the fall season on September 20-21. UMSL will travel to Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio for the Doc Spragg Invitational. Women’s football

The Newts rebounded from a home loss to Washburn on Thursday night, upsetting No.12 Indianapolis 2-1 Sunday on the road to open the Great Lakes Valley Conference game. UMSL (3-1, 1-0 GLVC) scored goals in the second half Emma Sifton and Jaycee Cotton to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. Cotton’s second goal of the season came in the 62nd minute of the game. Goalkeeper Brynne qualley made eight saves. The Newts will travel to Illinois Springfield on Friday before visiting Lewis on the road on Sunday. Men’s football

UMSL claimed their first win of the season on Friday against Newman, winning 3-2, before being shut out 2-0 against No.2 Indianapolis in the GLVC opener on Sunday. Garrett Bass, Gift of Stanislavsky and Brown cabbage all scored after intermission against Newman as the Newts (1-2, 0-1) came out of a 2-0 hole in Wichita, Kansas. UMSL remains on the road for games against Illinois Springfield on Friday and Lewis on Sunday. Volleyball

Charlotte richards because the 10th Tritons volleyball player to record 1,000 career wins over the weekend while leading UMSL to a 3-1 record in the South Indiana tournament. The Newts (5-3) had 3-1 wins over Wayne State and Alabama Huntsville and a 3-0 victory over Davis & Elkins, but they lost their second game of the tournament 3-1 to host South Indiana Friday. Richards finished with 70 combined kills in the four games. The Newts open the GLVC on the road this week with games at Illinois Springfield on Thursday and Quincy on Saturday. Men’s and Women’s tennis

UMSL tennis teams kicked off their fall season at the UIS Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Springfield, Illinois. Doubles teams of Karl heinrich and Marcos Navas as good as Odette beagrie and Anna domingue both placed second in the doubles A. The women’s team will compete in the Quincy Women’s Invitational on Friday and Saturday this week. The men’s team is absent until the Quincy Men’s Invitational from October 8 to 9. Men’s and Women’s Swimming

The Tritons swimmers placed in the top three in 14 events at the St. Louis Showcase on Saturday. Zara’s Agent won the women’s 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 35.94 seconds. The men’s and women’s teams both finished second in the 200 medley relay. The UMSL will host intra-team competitions on September 25 before heading to Columbia, Missouri for the Show-Me Showdown on October 1. Short url: https://blogs.umsl.edu/news/?p=90652

