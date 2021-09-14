How Revolve took over fashion week, one social post at a time – Glossy

Thinking back to New York Fashion Week, it’s hard to believe that this was the first time mega-e-tailer Revolves has taken part in the event. The company’s take on modern fashion (extreme cutouts, bodycon dresses, strappy sandals reminiscent of the ’90s) was so prevalent among the influencers in attendance that it became a joke among TikTokers – which is perhaps. be a mark of success in 2021.

Revolve presented itself at fashion week in several ways. First, it hosted a parade on the roof of Casa Cipriani for his collaboration with Peter Dundas, former creative director of Roberto Cavalli and Emilio Pucci. Then, On Thursday, it opened its press preview of The Revolve Gallery, a sprawling 17,000 square foot space in Hudson Yards. It opened to the public on September 10.

The Revolve Gallery was a fashion show of a different kind indoors and mostly maskless. The retailer has teamed up with corporate sponsors (Afterpay) and brands such as GHD and Charlotte Tilbury to style and make up the models featured. The 13 fashion brands featured at the gallery included Bronx and Banco, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, House of Harlow 1960, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFancy, LPA, Ronny Kobo, Set Active and Tell Your Friends. Cotton had a room displaying his curation, which was also available on the Revolves site. And some influencers, like Lindsi Lane (253,000 Instagram followers), have been approached as ambassadors. Lane spent time in Cotton’s bedroom and posted on his Instagram account tagging @discovercotton and #shopcotton. Hims & Hers, the personal care brands that have Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez as their spokespersons, also occupied a dedicated space.

We wanted to be diverse – not just with the background of the [featured] designers, but also in: How long have you been selling on Revolve? there are brands [here] that we’ve had on Revolve for over 10 years, but also brands like Farai London that we’ve only had on the site for a season, said Raissa Gerona, Revolves brand manager. She did not say whether the brands were paying to sell at the gallery.

As they entered the gallery, celebrities and influencers posed on a pink carpet flanked by a floral wall. Among those pictured are Kylie Jenner, in one of her first appearances since announcing her second pregnancy, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Paris Hilton. Influencers included Tinx, Remi Bader, Bretman Rock and Camila Coelho, whose namesake clothing collection is produced in partnership with Revolve.

Although the clothes shown in the bedrooms appeared on live models Thursday, when Glossy premiered the gallery, they subsequently appeared on mannequins. Everything was purchasable via QR codes. Gerona said thousands of customers have signed up on Revolve’s website. The gallery has been promoted via social media and the press.

Previously, said Gerona, Revolve had stayed away from fashion week. The influencers we work with do a million things a day [during NYFW]so it’s harder to get their attention and also have that space on their social media platforms to capture what we want them to capture, ”she said. An event like the Gallery had been planned for years, she said, but had been delayed due to Covid. “We felt like New York City needed a new sense of energy,” said Gerona, of what inspired the gallery. “Revolve is able to provide this with [this] different experience. It’s for everyone, not just if you’re famous or have X number of followers; it’s really that experience that we want our customers, followers and community to come and enjoy.

Looking at the #Revolvegallery hashtag, it’s clear that the activation has won the support of influencers. There are over 1,500 Instagram posts using the hashtag. Gerona said the company works with more than 500 New York-based influencers, although some, like Coelho, flew for the occasion. September 9, Jenner posted a Instagram which received over 6 million likes. Her caption read: So excited to support my friends @revolve on their amazing New York Fashion Week #revolvegallery presentation. It was the only hashtag she used. Revolve has not confirmed whether or not it has paid partners to publish. It seems likely, given the proliferation of content posted by big influencers and celebrities. Paris Hilton posted a video that used the #RevolvePartner tag.

The takeover of Revolves NYFW hasn’t gone unnoticed: how it became so ubiquitous has become a topic of conversation on social media.It wasn’t New York Fashion Week, it was Revolve Fashion Week, said Melissa Tovar, a social media designer with 140,000 followers on TikTok and 14,000 on Instagram. It’s unclear how Revolve worked with influencers to execute its takeover, but Tovar said many of his friends (and fellow influencers) received $ 1,000 gift cards from the retailer and asked to buy. from a selection of defined options. They were gifted clothes, but they weren’t paid to post. According to Tovar, this has contributed to the consistency of street style this season. She broke it down in her TikTok.

“People say influencers don’t ‘give’ what they’re supposed to give at New York Fashion Week. And while I agree, here’s the tea: Revolve literally throws money at influencers and gives them a budget to spend on their website. They cannot buy what they want, they can only buy from the selection available to them. I know because I hear that a lot of my friends have this budget. If you see repetitive outfits and lots of basics, here’s why. And you know what? You would also do this for a check. If someone gives you $ 1,000 to buy from their website, you will buy from their website. So even though these outfits didn’t give what they had to give, they were free. And Revolve is a genius, because they basically took over all of New York Fashion Week. It’s marketing.

According to Tribe Dynamics, from September 6 to 11, the hashtag #revolvegallery generated $ 7.9 million in EMV (earned media value); Ambassadors Madison Pettis, Alexis Ren and Kylie Jenner drove the most EMVs around the hashtag.

From the Gallery, Gerona said: This is what Revolve did well. Over the last eight or nine years, with all of these events that we do, we understand what makes an influencer or a client want to pull out their phone and share that experience. Setting the stage via a huge gallery of highly photogenic heavenly fashion – and giving away free clothes clearly works.

4 questions to Patrick Janelle (@aguynamedpatrick), founder of Untitled Secret talent management

How has the role of influencers at fashion week been different this season?

“Where I saw it was different was in the activations surrounding real shows, like at parties. There is still a long way to go, [in terms of] brands are creative about how they bring influencers into the brand space. They still tend to be a bit valuable in prioritizing mainstream press over influencers, which I can understand from a legacy perspective. But there are many more opportunities in [the ways] brands can use influencers at trade shows in particular.

How would you recommend brands to do this?

“Tory Burch, for example, did [our client] Davis Burleson. He has a TikTok show called “What’s Poppin With Davis”, and he got to do some red carpet style interviews on the show itself, which I think is awesome, super smart. It’s about taking advantage of talent’s natural or native modes of interaction, as well as social media, and figuring out how best to incorporate them into shows. Ultimately, the value of having influencers is that they have a strong following; you can get very high visibility on whatever you activate. Not bringing in creative, smart people on social media to document your show is a bit of a wasted opportunity. “

So, should designers do more than just sit an influencer at their salon?

“There are maybe two options: one is to make traditional seating so people can document the show itself. But there are other creative ways to use [influencers] beyond just [setting them up to] dress well for street style cameras. [You can] use their skills and [allow them to] be creative about the way they work on social media and think about [other] ways in which they can be incorporated. “

Did anyone use influencers particularly well this Fashion Week?

Kate Spade did it. They set up a public apple orchard that served as the backdrop for their show. But it also gave back to New York City and the audience, and it provided talent another way to interact and document their experience. It was interesting. It doesn’t always have to be over-activation, although brands love to spend a lot of money to create something that is Instagrammable.