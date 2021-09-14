Fashion
Fiber community brings hand-spun clothing to funfairs
The event was organized by the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota (SSFC).
We tried a longer name and couldn’t find one, joked Kathy Belt, who helped start the SSFC. We started the first year in Fosston, when they had the mill there. And then we moved it to other places. Last year it was in Bemidji. A few years ago it was in Clearbrook, and now I was trying it here.
Carrie Jessen demonstrates a four-harness loom during the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids
What we’re trying to do, said SSFC President Alethea Kenney, is to bring fiber producers together with consumers and fiber artists, and create a community so people can buy local and support the local and better understand where their fiber comes from.
“This is our first year here, and I think it worked out really well. And of course we had this wonderful day,” said Carrie Jessen, who demonstrated weaving on a four-man loom. harness.
Eva Schocker showcased three different tabletop looms, an ink loom, a rigid heald loom, and a tablet loom that she built herself.
Belt noted that weaving tablets can produce trims, belts, laces, guitar straps, camera straps, reins, bridles, saddle straps and more, with the width determined by the number of tablets or cards used. Schocker stated that the thickness of the yarn also affects the width of the woven article.
Linda Johnson-Morke supports members of the Mongolian-style yurt of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of northern Minnesota, assembled from hand-felt fleece and a wooden substructure. The yurt was on display at the SSFC Farm to Fiber Festival on Saturday September 11, 2021 at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids
Linda Johnson-Morke explained how the yurt, a type of dwelling used by nomadic herders in Central Asia for thousands of years and still in use today, is traditionally made from the wool of fat-tailed karakul sheep.
They have a unique characteristic that their wool felt really, very quickly, said Johnson-Morke. It is more of a carpet wool, and therefore it is a resistant wool. It’s not something you would want to wear next to your neck.
The advantage of the yurt, besides being weather resistant, was that it could be collapsed and loaded onto a yak or camel cart, allowing people to move to new grazing lands with their flocks and their flocks.
Johnson-Morke said the yurt was made from fleeces sourced from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a wooden substructure sourced from Mongolia. After the wool was processed, they had what she described as a two week felting extravaganza.
She said that the felt requires natural animal fibers in a random arrangement, moisture, and some kind of force, such as shaking, rubbing, or pounding. This allows the fibers to interlock, forming what she called a massive tangle.
The shape of the yurt as well as the waterproofing of the felt work together to ensure that rainwater runs off the structure, Johnson-Morke said, adding that additional layers of felt could be added to the interior to more heat during the cold Mongolian winter.
Dennis Engebretson of Clearbrook, left, shows Norman Malterud and Stan Gerdinich a vintage photo of his family farm, where he raises beef, sheep, horses and elk. Engebretson also showcased skeins of yarn made from a blend of sheep wool and elk down at the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids
Dennis Engebretson showed skeins of yarn woven from a blend of sheep’s wool and elk down. He explained that he has been raising elk for 26 years on his Clearbrook farm, where he also has cattle, sheep and horses.
Four or five years ago I brought some of the down and elk hair to the Fosston fiber factory, he said, and then I decided if we could use it for draw thread. This is kind of how it started.
Engebretson said the factory runs the down through its machines to epilate, then twists the down and wool into separate yarns before twisting them together into yarn.
Kathy Belt models a fleece hoodie that she combed into camel fur during a fashion show at the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday September 11, 2021 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids
Theresa Bentz showcased a variety of sheep wool products including felt balls, sheepskins, raw Icelandic fibers, skirt fleeces, yarn and wicks for spinning or felting.
Bentz said she uses all-natural products to dye wool, such as indigo, pastel, onion peels and marigolds.
Another vendor table boasted of an assortment of woven gnomes.
At a fiber fashion show, attendees showed off creations such as a Doctor Who-style knitted scarf, a felt shin made of three or four sheepskins with a woven cover, a knitted hood made of wool from camel, a hand-woven dog fur scarf and an Icelandic sheep fleece scarf.
Eva Schocker demonstrates weaving on a rigid heald loom during the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday September 11, 2021 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids
Sources
2/ https://www.parkrapidsenterprise.com/entertainment/7193198-Fiber-community-brings-hand-spun-fashions-to-fairgrounds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]