Fiber community brings hand-spun clothing to funfairs

The event was organized by the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota (SSFC).

We tried a longer name and couldn’t find one, joked Kathy Belt, who helped start the SSFC. We started the first year in Fosston, when they had the mill there. And then we moved it to other places. Last year it was in Bemidji. A few years ago it was in Clearbrook, and now I was trying it here.

Carrie Jessen demonstrates a four-harness loom during the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids

What we’re trying to do, said SSFC President Alethea Kenney, is to bring fiber producers together with consumers and fiber artists, and create a community so people can buy local and support the local and better understand where their fiber comes from.

“This is our first year here, and I think it worked out really well. And of course we had this wonderful day,” said Carrie Jessen, who demonstrated weaving on a four-man loom. harness.

Eva Schocker showcased three different tabletop looms, an ink loom, a rigid heald loom, and a tablet loom that she built herself.

Belt noted that weaving tablets can produce trims, belts, laces, guitar straps, camera straps, reins, bridles, saddle straps and more, with the width determined by the number of tablets or cards used. Schocker stated that the thickness of the yarn also affects the width of the woven article.

Linda Johnson-Morke supports members of the Mongolian-style yurt of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of northern Minnesota, assembled from hand-felt fleece and a wooden substructure. The yurt was on display at the SSFC Farm to Fiber Festival on Saturday September 11, 2021 at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids

Linda Johnson-Morke explained how the yurt, a type of dwelling used by nomadic herders in Central Asia for thousands of years and still in use today, is traditionally made from the wool of fat-tailed karakul sheep.

They have a unique characteristic that their wool felt really, very quickly, said Johnson-Morke. It is more of a carpet wool, and therefore it is a resistant wool. It’s not something you would want to wear next to your neck.

The advantage of the yurt, besides being weather resistant, was that it could be collapsed and loaded onto a yak or camel cart, allowing people to move to new grazing lands with their flocks and their flocks.

Johnson-Morke said the yurt was made from fleeces sourced from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a wooden substructure sourced from Mongolia. After the wool was processed, they had what she described as a two week felting extravaganza.

She said that the felt requires natural animal fibers in a random arrangement, moisture, and some kind of force, such as shaking, rubbing, or pounding. This allows the fibers to interlock, forming what she called a massive tangle.

The shape of the yurt as well as the waterproofing of the felt work together to ensure that rainwater runs off the structure, Johnson-Morke said, adding that additional layers of felt could be added to the interior to more heat during the cold Mongolian winter.

Dennis Engebretson of Clearbrook, left, shows Norman Malterud and Stan Gerdinich a vintage photo of his family farm, where he raises beef, sheep, horses and elk. Engebretson also showcased skeins of yarn made from a blend of sheep wool and elk down at the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids

Dennis Engebretson showed skeins of yarn woven from a blend of sheep’s wool and elk down. He explained that he has been raising elk for 26 years on his Clearbrook farm, where he also has cattle, sheep and horses.

Four or five years ago I brought some of the down and elk hair to the Fosston fiber factory, he said, and then I decided if we could use it for draw thread. This is kind of how it started.

Engebretson said the factory runs the down through its machines to epilate, then twists the down and wool into separate yarns before twisting them together into yarn.

Kathy Belt models a fleece hoodie that she combed into camel fur during a fashion show at the Fiber Farm Festival on Saturday September 11, 2021 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Company Park Rapids

Theresa Bentz showcased a variety of sheep wool products including felt balls, sheepskins, raw Icelandic fibers, skirt fleeces, yarn and wicks for spinning or felting.

Bentz said she uses all-natural products to dye wool, such as indigo, pastel, onion peels and marigolds.

Another vendor table boasted of an assortment of woven gnomes.

At a fiber fashion show, attendees showed off creations such as a Doctor Who-style knitted scarf, a felt shin made of three or four sheepskins with a woven cover, a knitted hood made of wool from camel, a hand-woven dog fur scarf and an Icelandic sheep fleece scarf.