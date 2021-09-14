Simone Biles’ 2021 Met Gala dress weighed 88 pounds





From the carpet to the Met. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021 in a night sky-inspired three-in-one dress designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk from Area. Her sparkling style included a black catsuit adorned with stars, a mini dress and most notably an 88-pound skirt covered in Swarovski crystals. How do I feel in the dress? It’s really heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong and empowered, Biles, who attended the gala as a guest of Athleta, says Vogue while trying on the heavy look. Creating the ensemble could have been an Olympic-level feat in itself; Panszczyk told the fashion magazine that more than 100 people worked 66,500 hours to create the pieces, which they completed around 4 a.m. the day before the big event. Fresh out of the Tokyo Olympics, the gymnast was a guest of choice given the theme “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images Personally, I don’t think anyone’s outfit is better than mine, added Biles of the unusual outfit, which required over 17,000 feet of crystal chains to create. I’m sure everyone is craving this, but it’s going to be a statement, she continued. The crystal-covered style also featured feathered elements, inspired by showgirl Josephine Baker, the first black woman to star in a major movie. While some call the Met Gala the Super Bowl of fashion, Biles had just stepped out of another major sporting event. In August, she returned home after the Tokyo Olympics, where she sitting out of several events a focus on your mental health. As she finished win a bronze medal for her performance on beam, her latest look was perhaps the silver medal she won in the team competition.

