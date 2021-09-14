Zo Kravitz wears sheer dress on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet





Zo Kravitz knows how to make red carpet magic even without Magic Mike. The actress wore a shimmering mesh dress to the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, where she and boyfriend Channing Tatum walked apart. Her jeweled Saint Laurent ensemble consisting of a series of interlocking YSL logos was completely see-through and featured a slit in the back. She paired the look with equally eye-catching underwear: the same bra barely there ($ 3,390) she wore for a YSL commercial in July and a thong that appeared to be adorned with sparkling stones. The dazzling design was a fitting choice, given that Kravitz has served as a face for the YSL beauty since 2016. The stripped-down style highlighted her many tattoos, which she recently said had completely lost count. Kravitz wasn’t alone in adopting pure styles at this year’s Met, as Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sparkling nude dress inspired by Audrey Hepburns character My Fair Lady. Zo Kravitz completed the sheer style with a sleek updo. Wire picture The Big Little Lies star has sported a series of adventurous Saint Laurent looks at the Met Gala over the years, including a plunging black dress in 2019 and a lace dress with a dangerously high slit in 2018. One thing that’s different about the year though? His supposed relationship with Channing Tatum. Although the “21 Jump Street” star posed separately for photos on the steps of the Met wearing a classic Versace suit, dating rumors have surrounded him and Kravitz since January, when Kravitz asked for the divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. Although they denied dating at the time, they were pictured together in New York City this summer on a series of outings ranging from a much-discussed bike ride to a walk through Central Park. The Met Gala afters may be the duo’s next destination in the Big Apple.

