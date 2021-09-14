Six schools represent the future of fashion for the Supima Design Competition 2021





The Supima Design Competition returned to the track on Thursday for the first time since Covid forced it into virtual format. Judging by the intensity of the colors, the playful volumes and the variety of textile designs on display, the six finalists were determined to seize this day as one of the first milestones in their burgeoning designer careers. Founded in 2008, the competition challenges students to create a capsule collection using only the company’s premium cotton for a show staged during NYFW and a subsequent high profile presentation in Paris. Each year, designers do wonders in pushing the boundaries of America’s favorite fabric in luxury haute couture. Hosted by celebrity returning stylist Law Roach, the runway event took place at 608 Fifth Avenue, followed immediately by a reception. Alana Tolliver from Kent State University Supima Design Competition students make a splash as they return to the NYFW podium Representing Kent State University, Alana Tollvers explores her own periods of self-doubt in maximum aesthetics while challenging the perception that sustainability equals minimalism. Its motto of Do not tone down is exuded by quilted knots, tiered silhouettes and a cheerful clash of plaids with abstract prints in unusual color combinations. Yitao Li, Fashion Institute of Technology, took inspiration from the idea of ​​moving and playing with the idea that Photoshop can trick the viewer into believing that they can see something different from reality. Yitao Li of the Institute of Fashion Technology Cat Pfingst of Drexel tackles the idea of ​​impermanence and disposable in her collection influenced by her love for thrift and her research into the effects of wearers’ body heat on clothing. Bold black and white geometric patterns contour the shape, culminating in a loose quilted coat. Hip-hop dance, Jiarui Cai of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, brings the lifestyle and culture she knows in a streetwear collection in neon colors, with sculptural shapes and curved lines, which emphasize the need to free from the conditioning of society. In a collection that celebrates aging, Yuki Xu Rhode Island School of Design, compares wrinkles, sagging, visible veins to the phenomena of nature, in tree bark and mushrooms, to encourage society to cherish the passage years through fabric treatments including laser cutting. Bora Kim seeks Supima Entitled The Invisible Season, the collection by Bora Kim, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, reveals how clothing can reveal and expose not only the body but the soul of the wearer by focusing on details such as wait times. , balloon sleeves and scarlet bows. Yuki Xu’s winning collection The winner, Yuki Xu, was crowned for her unique fabric textures, earthy color palettes and classic silhouettes. Xu receives a prize of 10,000 dollars. Photo credit: Getty Images for Supima Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

