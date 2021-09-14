Inside the New York Fashion Week party by the stars of Saks





Saks’ big New York Fashion Week party at L’Avenue, the flagship department store’s chic restaurant and bar, had a number of unexpected performances. We are told that “Ratched” star Sarah Paulson, who also stars in Saks’ fall campaign, jumped into the DJ booth, where Paris Hilton was filming, to sing Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”. “They were singing and dancing together,” said one participant. “It was wild… they were having a blast.” Another surprise artist was rapper G-Eazy, who we hear grabbing the microphone when Hilton started playing his song “No Limit”. “It was totally impromptu,” said our spy. “He took the mic and was singing on his own track. The girls ran all excited. He picked up a fan’s phone and was singing into it. He even danced around. A source told us the timing was a surprise, and organizers didn’t ask G-Eazy to perform. On the program for the event, however, featured Kim Petras, who sang hits such as “Hillside Boys” for guests such as Kumail Nanjiani, Charli XCX, James Harden, Alan Cumming, Maye Musk, Nicky Hilton and CEO of Saks, Marc Metrick. I dress for myself and I feel fierce in what I wear. And now it’s time to get a little crazy. We couldn’t do anything, so it’s time to have fun with fashion, makeup, everything! Amelia Hamlin, 20, fresh out of her split from Scott Disick, 38, has come to a halt by the event, but we hear she has declined to speak to the press. The couple were first linked in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenners birthday party together. Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, has had a busy Fashion Week. She walked the catwalk at the Bronx and Bancos show, and attended the Dundas x Revolve event as well as the Prabal Gurungs show.

