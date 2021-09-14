AOC’s Ultimate Fashion Statement or Show of Hypocrisy “Tax The Rich Dress”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend Met 2021 … [+] Gala Celebrating America: A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Since taking office in 2018, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) has been a prominent voice in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Her supporters see her as a champion of the working class and the underprivileged, while her opponents say she is out of touch with most of the country’s values.

On Monday, she made a bold statement at the chicest of events.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez attended the glitzy Met Gala wearing a white Brother Vellies dress with the words “Tax the Rich” in red letters on her back, while she accessorized the set with a matching slogan on her back. handbag. The intention was clearly meant to send a message, as the Met Gala is an exclusive event; one described as a parade of millionaire pop stars, wealthy actors, New York socialites, trust company swans and glitter members.

To say the event is quite exclusive is an understatement. Individual tickets cost $ 35,000 and tables start at $ 200,000. However, after hitting the red carpet with Brother Vellies founder Aurora James, the New York congresswoman made her case loud and clear.

“We really started to discuss what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met,” the MP said on the red carpet. “And we said we can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions.”

There was a certain daring in her choice of fashion of course. James’s Brother Vellies line is often worn by celebrities such as Beyonc, Meghan Markle, Zendaya, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. However, in addition to the luxury brand, James is also the founder of 15percent Pledge, a nonprofit that asks brands to “pledge 15 percent of their storage space to black-owned businesses.” .

Fashion avant-garde?

It certainly didn’t take long for the AOC dress and statement to be trending on Twitter. Late Monday night, over 100,000 tweets were devoted to the MP and the “Tax the Rich” statement.

Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman), New York Times fashion director / reviewer, tweeted: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the #MetGala at $ 35,000 per ticket in a Brother Vellies dress shouting ‘Tax the Rich’ is a complicated proposition.”

“aoc wearing the words Tax the Rich on her dress? just iconic #MetGala,” added writer Ilana Kaplan (@lanikaps)

Many users were quick to show their support for Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s choice of statement. David Sirotat (@davidsirota) of DailyPoster.com, said: “I’m very happy that @AOC told a gala of the rich that we have to tax the rich. That said, the only thing that matters is whether she, the team and @ America’s Progressives are withholding their votes until the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is part of the final deal. “

Conservatives call hypocrisy

However, it did not take long for some of the most vocal Conservatives to challenge the MP not only for wearing a designer dress, but even for attending the event.

“You can’t make things up – @aoc attends the Met Gala (how much is a ticket?) Dressed in a dress that must cost a fortune, but there’s a cool” tax the rich “wake-up message. Maybe instead tax the dress? It could actually pay more, “wrote former White House press secretary Sean Spicer (@seanspicer).

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpeJr) added: “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: the ‘tax the rich’ dress while hanging out with a bunch of left-rich elites or the lack of masks after have spent the last 18 months as one of the country’s biggest bossy Karen mask? “

Internet celebrity and blogger David Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) also took the time to call the statement, writing: “‘Tax the rich’ But first, I’m going to be spending the time of my life partying with them at the more extravagant during the best party of the year which is essentially a celebration of wealth. “

If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s goal was to get people talking, she certainly accomplished it. After all, how often does Central America even pay attention to the Met Gala? This year everyone is talking about it, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a dialogue on the incoming inequalities.