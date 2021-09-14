Stars Channel the Weird and Wonderful for American-Inspired Met Gala





Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna brought glamor to the Met Gala as fashion’s biggest night made a resounding comeback. The annual extravagance drew a who’s who of the celebrity world to New York City for an unknown September slot after skipping a year due to the pandemic.



While a lot was different about this Met Gala, the evening delivered its usual mix of the weird and the wonderful with stars out in force to celebrate the theme of America: A Fashion Lexicon. Kardashian West, who is no stranger to memorable Met Gala looks, added another outfit to the collection with a personalized faceless ensemble from Balenciaga. The billionaire cosmetics entrepreneur rocked a full body covering, hiding his face with a black mask next to a matching bodysuit. (Image: AP / PA Photo Wire Service)

Kardashian West, 40, also sported a floor-length ponytail. Lopez, 52, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art appearing to nod to the Old West, decked out in a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. She wore a light brown ensemble with a feathered jacket. Rihanna, 33, arrived in fashion late to the show alongside rapper boyfriend Asap Rocky, 32. She wore an oversized black coat dress with a high neck and flare hem, completing the outfit with a matching hat. Asap Rocky was wrapped in a multi-colored quilted blanket. Fresh out of her exploits at the US Open, British tennis ace Emma Raducanu has rubbed shoulders with the stars on the mat. A sign of her newly acquired superstar status, the 18-year-old received an invitation to one of the most exclusive events of the year. Raducanu wore a black and white Chanel ensemble. Billie Eilish was leading the new Hollywood stars but channeled Old Hollywood glamor at the Met Gala in a flowing, nude Oscar de la Renta gown. The 19-year-old pop prodigy – also a Met Gala host – had her blonde hair cut and said Barbie was her inspiration for the look. (Image: AP / PA Photo Wire Service)

Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly were also references. Eilish said she only recently felt confident enough to walk the Met Gala carpet. Poet Amanda Gorman, who rose to fame after reading at Joe Biden’s investiture ceremony in January, was one of the co-hosts. The 23-year-old wore a deep blue Vera Wang gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty, a reference to the nighttime celebration of American fashion. Gorman also carried a book-shaped handbag emblazoned with the words “give us your fatigue,” a line from the poem The New Colossus, which is engraved on the New York monument. “I wanted the energy and spirit of my outfit to revolve around America welcoming the world,” she told Vogue from the carpet. Timothée Chalamet, the 25-year-old Hollywood star already considered a leading figure in men’s fashion, opted for a more casual look. The co-host arrived in a sleek white jacket paired with white sweatpants and matching Converse high top sneakers. And tennis star Naomi Osaka, another of the evening’s hostesses, winked at her Haitian-Japanese heritage with her dress. The 23-year-old wore a Louis Vuitton dress with a psychedelic pattern. Another member of Hollywood’s next generation made a statement at the gala. The chart-topping rapper Lil Nas X arrived in an oversized gold cape, which he threw to expose the gold Versace armor. (Image: AP / PA Photo Wire Service)

The 22-year-old then removed the armor to reveal an ornate jumpsuit. Megan Thee Stallion also channeled Old Hollywood in a strapless nude dress with ruffle details at the bottom. She described the look as “Megan Monroe”. Her rap star colleague Saweetie turned heads in a metallic silver Valentino dress with a plunging neckline. Serena Williams, who co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala, served up an ace at Monday’s event. She wore an elaborate silver bodysuit under a feathered Gucci cape. Williams, 39, was joined on the mat by her husband Alexis Ohanian. Hollywood actress Megan Fox said there was power in celebrating her beauty as she arrived in an extravagant red dress showing off her cleavage. (Image: AP / PA Photo Wire Service)

The intricate dress required a team of workers to create, said Fox, 35. Asked by Vogue how the outfit referred to the American theme, Fox said, “It’s about an American girl.” Model Iman, 66, brought her own touch of Americana to the rug. David Bowie’s widow stood out in a giant feather headdress and a hoop skirt adorned with gold feathers. (Image: AP / PA Photo Wire Service)

The Biebers – Justin and Hailey – were also in attendance. Hailey – in an YSL dress – said her look was inspired by old Hollywood stars, including Kelly. Bieber wore a suit from his own brand Drew. Rita Ora arrived at the event with filmmaker Taika Waititi, who described herself as her “date”. The pop star wore a diamond encrusted Prada dress and told Vogue she wanted to channel American glamor. Waititi wore a Prada suit and said he wanted to complement Ora’s outfit. The Met Gala, which raises funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, usually takes place on the first Monday in May, but this time it has been split into two events. The second part is scheduled for May 2 next year.

While Dame Anna Wintour, who oversees the Met Gala, has said she wants to send the message “New York is back”, there have been a number of changes forced by the pandemic to this year’s event. They understood that guests were required to wear masks unless eating, show a negative Covid-19 test and proof of vaccination.

This last rule prevented rapper Nicki Minaj from attending. She told fans on Twitter that she hasn’t received the vaccine yet, so she won’t be going to the gala. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

