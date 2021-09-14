Ralph Lauren launches fall campaign in Milan – WWD

Ralph Lauren has taken the plunge for its fall 2021 advertising campaign.

The Purple Label women’s and men’s collections were photographed in Milan, one of the designer’s favorite haunts.

“There is something about Milan that touches me – the romance of winding cobblestone streets, the rich patina of ancient facades and wrought-iron balconies, the mystery of hidden courtyards and little cafes, the sound of bells marking the scene. time of the day and a life path that evolves at a slightly slower and more personal pace, ”he said.“ It is the elements woven together that have inspired the special character, elegance and charm sophisticated from my fall collections for women and men – a modern tradition of timeless style to celebrate today. “

Still images and a campaign video were shot through the cobbled streets of the city and are meant to encapsulate the spirit of the collections through the lens of the Milanese lifestyle. The season’s collections celebrate the city’s influence in haute couture through a mix of modern sportswear and traditional costumes.

Looks from the Purple Label campaign.

In addition, the campaign serves as the launch of a new collection of accessories under the name The Wellington Collection, which draws on the brand’s equestrian heritage. It includes handbags for women and men, shoes, belts, small leather goods, watches and jewelry.

The campaign launches today and will be featured in print and digital media around the world, as well as on Ralph Lauren’s digital platforms.