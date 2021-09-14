Blackpink’s Ros wears Saint Laurent dress to 2021 Met Gala





Blackpink’s Rosé achieved a major feat for any artist tonight: attending their very first Met Gala. The K-pop star and Saint Laurent ambassador took to the red carpet alongside Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello, wearing a little black dress from the fashion house adorned with a white bow. She accessorized with a choker and dramatic dangling earrings. Mike CoppolaGetty Images Mike CoppolaGetty Images Rosé released her first solo project, -R-, earlier this year. She thought about Billboard about that process in April and why she chose to focus her first single, “On the Ground”, on her career and how she sees herself rather than love or relationships. “We went through the whole thinking process, ‘What are we going to sing? What is Rosie going to talk about for a good three minutes on her own? ‘ She began. “It could have been another way – love songs, breakup songs. They would all have been great. But we wanted to find something that spoke to me, so it was just to talk about what I had been thinking about the past two years. When we debuted it was chaos, everything was happening – bam, bam, everywhere. We were on this whole roller coaster. And there comes a time when you just have to sit down and [ask yourself]: Where am I going? Where am I ? “I had a lot of these thoughts on my mind anyway, and I think this song just spoke to all of us,” she said. “We felt like it was the most like me. It was like you wanted to have dinner with me, have a conversation with me. This is something I would talk about passionately and question. This is something I would question myself before going to bed. So I thought this would be a good approach for my first solo song. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a37555664/rose-dress-met-gala-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos