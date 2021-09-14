Fashion
The Wildest, Wonderful and American (ish) Men’s Clothing at the 2021 Met Gala
Mike CoppolaGetty Images
Take a moment and take stock. Doesn’t that sound like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it’s the second Monday in September. But I’m not talking about the schedule here, I’m talking about the atmosphere. And there’s no more “first Monday in May” vibe than the one created when this magical mix of celebrities and fashion people descends on the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition and usually a stunt. on the world. Yes, folks, it’s time to take a look at the best dressed people on the Met Gala red carpet. It’s usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) changed.
Do not worry! It’s still the Met Gala you know and love. There are wild looks, outfits carefully tailored to the theme – this year it’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” – and other outfits that seem … less. This means that alongside American mainstays like Thom Browne, Rick Owens and Tom Ford, you will find European labels like Versace, Givenchy, Saint Laurent and Loewe. Now, there’s a reasonable argument to be made that global labels are so tied to American fashion at this point that it’s actually pretty much on the theme. It is also possible that, as in the past, some of the participants simply did not care about the theme or actively chose to ignore it. Who knows!
And that’s the fun part. Because that’s how it all happens. And the fact that, despite everything we’ve had to deal with over the past couple of years, it continues to drop as we remember it is actually a little heartwarming. So, yes, it is not the month of May. But this is the Met Gala. And these are the looks that shone the most at one of fashion’s biggest parties.
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Dan Levy
In Loewe and Cartier jewelry
Tom Ford and Heron Preston
Timothée Chalamet
In Haider Ackermann, Rick Owen, Converse and Cartier jewelry
Finneas
In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry
Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry
In Ralph Lauren (Westbrook)
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g37581945/best-dressed-met-gala-red-carpet-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]