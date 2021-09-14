The Wildest, Wonderful and American (ish) Men’s Clothing at the 2021 Met Gala

Take a moment and take stock. Doesn’t that sound like the first Monday in May? I mean, sure, yeah, it’s the second Monday in September. But I’m not talking about the schedule here, I’m talking about the atmosphere. And there’s no more “first Monday in May” vibe than the one created when this magical mix of celebrities and fashion people descends on the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition and usually a stunt. on the world. Yes, folks, it’s time to take a look at the best dressed people on the Met Gala red carpet. It’s usually a springtime affair, but this year, thanks to an ongoing pandemic, the timing has (obviously) changed.

Do not worry! It’s still the Met Gala you know and love. There are wild looks, outfits carefully tailored to the theme – this year it’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” – and other outfits that seem … less. This means that alongside American mainstays like Thom Browne, Rick Owens and Tom Ford, you will find European labels like Versace, Givenchy, Saint Laurent and Loewe. Now, there’s a reasonable argument to be made that global labels are so tied to American fashion at this point that it’s actually pretty much on the theme. It is also possible that, as in the past, some of the participants simply did not care about the theme or actively chose to ignore it. Who knows!

And that’s the fun part. Because that’s how it all happens. And the fact that, despite everything we’ve had to deal with over the past couple of years, it continues to drop as we remember it is actually a little heartwarming. So, yes, it is not the month of May. But this is the Met Gala. And these are the looks that shone the most at one of fashion’s biggest parties.