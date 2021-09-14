Michael Kors dresses West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose for 2021 Met Gala – The Hollywood Reporter

It seems natural that Michael Kors would include Ariana DeBose among his guests at his Met Gala table on Monday night, not only because DeBose surprised attendees at his Friday parade with a live performance, but also because she plays the role of Anita in the directed Steven Spielberg West Side Story (slated for a theatrical release on December 10), and Kors is nothing but a lover of all things Broadway.

“Playing her live at my Spring / Summer 2022 Central Park fashion show was perfect for the collection and so special to me,” Kors said. Hollywood journalist on Sunday. “In addition to Ariana’s remarkable talent, she is warm, funny and intelligent. And she delivers extraordinary performances on stage and on screen, both big and small.

“When I got the call I thought I was getting punky,” DeBose said. THR. “I have always admired Michael Kors. In fact, one of the first luxury pieces I bought was from his brand. Michael is so firmly rooted in the fundamentals of American fashion and has found impressive longevity in this industry. But I think what draws me even more to him is his philanthropic work with God’s Love We Deliver and the way he gives back to the communities he loves.

DeBose’s starring turn on the Kors show on Friday indeed resulted in an instant invitation to Monday night’s Met Gala, leaving only one question: what would she wear? The actress’ stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston quickly teamed up with the Kors team, and four red carpet-worthy looks from the designer found their way to the dressing room this weekend. The winner: a silver pearl dress from the spring 2022 collection which has just started.

Ariana DeBose

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“As they say, what could be better than getting something hot out of the presses?” Kors said. “Ariana will be wearing one of my favorite looks from the Spring / Summer 2022 collection, which debuted a few days before the Met Ball. The combination of clean simplicity and glamorous opulence is a hallmark of American style.

While the dress fits into the theme of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” (opening to the public Saturday, September 18), the design also finds its way to the steps of New York’s. Metropolitan Museum of Art via a bit of European craftsmanship. “The dress is made from metallic lace from Calais, France, and is hand-embroidered in a metallic silver floral design,” Kors explained. “The manual labor took 285 man hours and seven different sized sequins were used to create the look.”

From the moment DeBose tried on the dress, there really was no other choice, her stylists noted. “Everyone in the room gasped when Ariana tried on this dress,” Smith said. “There was another dress, blue with cutouts; it was the second dress she was trying on, and it was just as gorgeous.

“They were both great dresses in their own right, but the money seemed like the best fit,” Edmiston added. “The deadline is tight, sure, but when you work with amazing collaborative brands like Michael Kors – and of course Ariana looks great in everything – everyone has the right focus and there’s a lot less panic. . “

“Michael is also always very funny – he said, ‘You like it because it’s fresh off the track,'” Smith noted with a laugh. “He was a little right on this point, because on the hanger it was not my first choice. But once I saw it on Ariana, I had to accept.

Kors and DeBose’s styling team also had to take the actress’ own feelings into consideration. “I think this dress is a combination of dazzling and elegant,” Kors pointed out. “Ariana is a woman who wants to be able to move freely, and I thought it was important for her first Met Ball that she be dazzling, but also comfortable at the same time.”

Ariana DeBose

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

DeBose adds, “Michael Kors has been at the forefront of not only accepting, but also celebrating women’s bodies. I knew I wanted a look that would celebrate all the things that represent America now – and in a way, I’m a physical manifestation of American possibility, so I was hoping for a look that let that light shine. “

Kors, meanwhile, wears a bespoke tuxedo from the tailor of Savile Row Kilgour, a look Kors has had for nearly 20 years, he said. “I like to keep things classy and classic to myself,” he added, noting that he would accessorize the look with a pair of his now iconic aviator sunglasses. He also dressed Regina King and Kate Hudson for the event.

The New York-based designer also noted that this particular Met Gala, a return from the event after a 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was sure to feel special. “As someone who enjoys travel, live entertainment, and a sense of community, being able to safely come together in person to celebrate the diversity and creativity of American fashion makes this the most special of all galas in the world. Met that I have attended during my career, ”he said. “I am delighted that the world is seeing American fashion showcased in such a big way.”