Channing Tatum and other male celebrities slammed for wearing black tuxedos





The stars took the fashion to the red carpet at the Met Gala. However, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially when it comes to viewers. Specifically, Met Gala fans took to social media to criticize many male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxedos and suits to the event. Celebrities turned out in droves for this year’s Met Gala. The event, which traditionally takes place annually in New York City, has been delayed to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic is still a problem in the United States (and the world), the Met Gala was able to take place this year with safety protocols in place. In particular, all participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19, receive a negative COVID-19 test result, and must wear their masks when not having dinner. Even though this year’s ceremony took place amid the ongoing pandemic, the focus was still on fashion. But, judging by what fans had to say about several of the male stars who attended the event, the looks were rather disappointing. Slide 7 James Corden will hip push the street in a mouse jumpsuit but wear a black tuxedo at the met gala https://t.co/QJAVxsloky – arin (@arinplsstfu) September 13, 2021 Corden has worn a lot of costumes over the years for comedy skits and the like, but he went for a medium look for the Met Gala. Maybe next year he can bring the mouse suit? previousFollowing Slide 5 all these men really take this as a chance to wear their favorite tuxedo, stop inviting them to the met gala https://t.co/ennovBJP8r – jess (@cienfleurswing) September 13, 2021 One fan went so far as to say that people shouldn’t be allowed to come to the Met Gala wearing a solid black tuxedo. Obviously, they want more of these fashion moments. previousFollowing Slide 4 Favorite couple. Gutted Ben was wearing a black tuxedo, but they look so good together I’m done #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7GS0sKWAn3 – natalie (@_tillylouise_) September 14, 2021 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have shown their love on the red carpet, but the Justice League the star’s outfit did not feel the love. This fan even said he was “gutted” by his black tuxedo look. previousFollowing Slide 2 I WILL FLY TO NEW YORK AND BURN THE NEXT BLACK TUX I SEE # MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bbWYvpgDMi – Ellie⁷ studying ∞ (@Tae_flex) September 14, 2021 Fans were fed up with all the black tuxedos they saw on the red carpet. As this Twitter user noted, Jimmy Fallon and Taika Waititi wore the fashion item in question. previousFollowing

