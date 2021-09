Russell Westbrook’s fashion disgruntled NBA fans

Russell Westbrook’s unique fashion sense is nothing new. Westbrook has been pushing the boundaries of his clothing since his NBA debut. In Westbrook’s last social media post, he quoted Kendrick Lamar. Comments on Westbrook’s new dress choice range from support to insult, the latter being the most common. The most curious answer came from former NBA bust and former Laker, Kwame Brown. Yes! This Kwame Brown. The former Laker was, in the nicest words, unfriendly to Russell Westbrook’s attire. The clip is extremely ‘dangerous for work’ and can be easily found on social media. It will not be published here. Suffice it to say he’s rich enough for one of the worst draft of all time, whose attitude has always been questioned, to speak so critically about a player whose basketball acumen is -ball is greater than Brown’s. From a man whose career averages are 6.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG, that’s pretty daring (is bold the right word?) For the record, Westbrook’s career averages are 23.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 8.5 assists per game. Stephen A. Smith took Brown to the stake, and here is the quote. “Kwame Brown is gone! City of Angels, Hollywood should be celebrating. Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not. This man was a real scrub! He can’t play! No disrespect, but I am sorry call, tell everyone the truth, man can’t play basketball, he has small hands, he can’t catch the ball, he has bad feet, he can’t really move even s ‘he is mobile, does not really do it, knows what he is doing, has no post movement that he or she remembers that he can do twice in a row He has no play, does not plays no defense, doesn’t have the heart, passion or whatever that comes with it, and you ask me if they’ve given up too much? Brown doesn’t have to talk about masculinity either. In recent years, society has tried to take a close look at how masculinity is viewed. Toxic masculinity is often confused with masculinity. As far as Westbrook is concerned, it’s honorable to see a man whose passion and fire on the pitch rival very little, reinventing what masculinity really means. Brown may want to stay with other people because Westbrook is not in his league. Regardless of people’s opinion, Westbrook will always go its own way. For now, the biggest path is to help the Lakers win an NBA championship.

