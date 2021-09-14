Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala





NEW YORK, Sept. 13 (Reuters) – Red, silver and blue dominated the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at a Met Youth Gala on Monday, as part of a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were jaw-dropping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing Versace armor in gold armor and model Iman in a stunning golden and beige feather headdress and cage skirt as the actors, singers, sports stars and Social media influencers have adopted the theme of “American Independence.” Kim Kardashian, in Balenciaga, turned heads by dressing entirely in black, even with her face covered in thick black fabric. Her boyfriend, a man wearing a blackout hoodie, was initially considered her ex-husband Kanye West, but Vogue.com later said it was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia. Rihanna, one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated stars, showed up late in fashion about 45 minutes after the rest of the guests entered. The “Diamonds” performer wore an oversized black coat dress, topped with a beanie. Chaired by four of Gen Z’s biggest stars – actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis champion Naomi Osaka – the so-called annual East Coast Oscars fundraiser was intended to highlight young designers and celebrities. The “Dune” star Chalamet wore a white silk suit with black lapels, paired with white high top sneakers, while 19-year-old Eilish ditched her designer baggy clothes for a plunging peachy Oscar de la Renta dress. which, according to her, was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. The invitation-only gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion show which this year is titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” . Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala – Met Gala – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – Arrivals – New York City, United States – September 13, 2021. Billie Eilish. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Read more Some guests took the theme more seriously than others. Jen’s dress was inspired by the American flag, and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt chose denim flares and platform shoes from the 1970s. Gorman wore a blue Vera Wang gown and crystal laurel helmet which she said was meant to make her look like a reimagined Statue of Liberty, while red was the choice of several celebrities, including model Karlie Kloss, actress Jennifer Hudson and Colombian singer Maluma. Amid the glamor, some guests pointed out the social issues. Footballer Megan Rapinoe wore a clutch with the words ‘In gay we trust’, while Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy opted for a bold puff-sleeve design with a front artwork that showed two men having sex. ‘to kiss. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 31-year-old Democrat MP from New York, had written “Tax the Rich” in red on the back of her white dress. “It’s time to get all classes involved in the conversation about having a fairer country,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the slogan. Like Ocasio-Cortez, many celebrities were newbies at the Met Gala, including YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, musician Chance the Rapper, singer Olivia Rodrigo and “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams. . Last year’s Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday’s rally was about a third smaller than usual with around 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they were not wearing masks while posing upon arrival. Grimes, the musician girlfriend of entrepreneur Tesla Elon Musk, was one of the exceptions. She wore a metal face mask and carried a sword. Written by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

