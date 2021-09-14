Fashion
This French fashion store in Valletta will add a bit to your wardrobe
If you’re a man looking to change his wardrobe, we’ve got some great news for you. This French fashion brand has opened of them new points of sale, both in major shopping districts – Merchants Street in Valletta and the Plaza in Sliema.
It means that Jules will now have four points of sale on the island. The two new stores will join the already established electrical outlets at Daniels shopping center in amrun and at Pama shopping center in Mosta.
But why Jules?
Jules was created in the dark ages of AKA fashion when dressing well was considered a privilege limited to a small circle of sophisticated people. Their mission is simple, to make men’s fashion accessible to everyone.
Our ambition is to wake up the men’s clothing market by offering men an accessible alternative in terms of style and price in a fun and colorful way, said Jules.
Transforming men’s clothing shopping from a constrained need into a fun and engaging experience is what Jules wants to offer his customers.
Jules offers both stylish and casual menswear for people with a keen eye for a specific, cool type of style. If you are looking for something trendy without being sober and relaxing without being boring, look no further!
All of their clothes stand out from the crowd; they are of good quality, made to last and also excellent value for money.
Jules will not break his piggy bank!
These French fashionistas are serious when they say they want to create fashion for everyone with their affordable prices and seasonal sales. You will find a wide selection of shirts, shoes, belts, pants, shorts and so much more clothing that fits perfectly into your allowance budget!
The start of the school year is fast approaching.
The opening of more points of sale by Jules could not have come at a better time. Give your wardrobe a makeover this school year and find the new you!
Will you be the sweet student who still has all of their stationery and a perfectly pressed button? Or will you be the laid back boy who always wears a comfy hoodie and sweatpants?
No matter what type of student you are and what course you are studying, Jules has got you covered! This school season, you don’t need to sacrifice comfort for fashion because Jules’s pieces are as comfortable as they get.
The future is here!
Everything we do now will affect our future, and Jules understands that. That is why they are also working on new, more sustainable product lines.
This green range is made from organic cotton and recycled materials and should soon be marketed. So keep your eyes open!
Jules Malta has taken the menswear industry by storm in recent years and its new outlets in Valletta and Sliema are testament to the popularity of its clothing among the island’s men.
So if you are planning your winter outfits, want to make a great first impression when you meet someone special, or just want to refresh your wardrobe, look no further than Jules!
Tag someone who needs a wardrobe makeover!
