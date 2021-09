Met Gala: The best weird and wonderful fashion as celebrities return to the red carpet | Ents & Arts News

Social media stars including Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae were part of a Met Gala hosted by young people on Monday night to celebrate the best in high fashion. This is a first for the annual affair, which returned after a sabbatical year due to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, an array of TikTok stars, YouTubers and influencers showed up for the sartorial extravagance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event delivered its usual mix of the weird and the wonderful, as A-listers celebrated the theme of America: A Fashion Lexicon. Picture:

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain

Picture:

Rocky and Rihanna

Picture:

Hunter Schafer

Picture:

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy

YouTube vlogger Emma Chamberlain, 20, made an early entrance and climbed the famous Met stairs in an asymmetric cutout Louis Vuitton dress, while TikTok star Addison Rae portrayed old Hollywood glamor in a long red dress . Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff, 20, also made her Met Gala debut at the star-studded event in a sporty red ensemble with sneakers from Stella McCartney for Adidas. . Picture:

Lourdes Leon

Picture:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Picture:

Lorde

Picture:

Frank Ocean and friend

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, wowed in a colorful dress from Louis Vuitton. Other young stars who graced the exclusive event included Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in a custom Moschino dress, US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Chanel, and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant. Picture:

Nathalie bryant

Picture:

Addison rae

Picture:

Emma Raducanu

There were a few Met Gala veterans of note, including reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West – who looked unrecognizable in a black-masked piece by Balenciaga, who didn’t miss out on turn heads. Picture:

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Picture:

Nikkie de Jager

Picture:

Kim petras

Picture:

Emily blunt

She was accompanied by a man wearing a blackout hoodie, originally believed to be her ex-husband Kanye West, but Vogue.com later said it was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia. Rihanna, one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated stars, turned up late in fashion in an oversized black coat dress, topped with a beanie, and attended the event with rapper A $ AP Rocky. Picture:

Gigi Hadid attends Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP

Picture:

Iman attends Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

Picture:

Serena williams

Picture:

Lil Nas X

Picture:

Amanda Gorman

Picture:

Naomi Osaka

Picture:

Billie Eilish

Picture:

Maisie Williams

Picture:

Timothée Chalamet

Picture:

Dan Levy

Picture:

Grimes

Picture:

Emily Blunt and Hamish Bowles

Picture:

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Picture:

Jennifer Lopez PIC: AP

Picture:

Rosalie. attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala

Picture:

Simone Bilès

Picture:

TikTok star Addison Rae

Picture:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a dress that says “Tax the rich”

Picture:

Erykah Badu

Picture:

Debbie harry

Picture:

Cardi B

Picture:

Kamala Harris’s daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff

Picture:

Whoopi goldberg



