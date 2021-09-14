Met Gala: The best weird and wonderful fashion as celebrities return to the red carpet | Ents & Arts News

Connect with us

Social media stars including Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae were part of a Met Gala hosted by young people on Monday night to celebrate the best in high fashion.

This is a first for the annual affair, which returned after a sabbatical year due to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, an array of TikTok stars, YouTubers and influencers showed up for the sartorial extravagance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The event delivered its usual mix of the weird and the wonderful, as A-listers celebrated the theme of America: A Fashion Lexicon.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
YouTuber Emma Chamberlain
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. As soon as possible Rocky and Rihanna. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Rocky and Rihanna
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Hunter Schafer. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Hunter Schafer
Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
Kendall Jenner in Givenchy

YouTube vlogger Emma Chamberlain, 20, made an early entrance and climbed the famous Met stairs in an asymmetric cutout Louis Vuitton dress, while TikTok star Addison Rae portrayed old Hollywood glamor in a long red dress .

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff, 20, also made her Met Gala debut at the star-studded event in a sporty red ensemble with sneakers from Stella McCartney for Adidas. .

Lourdes Leon attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the
Picture:
Lourdes Leon
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Lorde. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Lorde
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Frank Ocean. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Frank Ocean and friend

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, wowed in a colorful dress from Louis Vuitton.

Other young stars who graced the exclusive event included Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in a custom Moschino dress, US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Chanel, and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant.

Natalia Bryant attends the Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art PIC: AP
Picture:
Nathalie bryant
Addison Rae attends Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
Addison rae
Emma Raducanu attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
Emma Raducanu

There were a few Met Gala veterans of note, including reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West – who looked unrecognizable in a black-masked piece by Balenciaga, who didn’t miss out on turn heads.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Kim Kardashian. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Nikkie de Jager. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Nikkie de Jager
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Kim Petras. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Kim petras
Emily Blunt attends Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
Emily blunt

She was accompanied by a man wearing a blackout hoodie, originally believed to be her ex-husband Kanye West, but Vogue.com later said it was Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

Rihanna, one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated stars, turned up late in fashion in an oversized black coat dress, topped with a beanie, and attended the event with rapper A $ AP Rocky.

Gigi Hadid attends Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Picture:
Gigi Hadid attends Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala PIC: AP
Iman attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the
Picture:
Iman attends Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Tennis player Serena Williams. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Serena williams
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Fashion Lexicon - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Lil Nas X. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Lil Nas X
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Amanda Gorman. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Amanda Gorman
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Tennis player Naomi Osaka. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Naomi Osaka
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Billie Eilish. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Billie Eilish
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Maisie Williams. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Maisie Williams
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Timothée Chalamet. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Timothée Chalamet
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Dan Levy. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Dan Levy
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Grimes. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Grimes
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Emily Blunt and Hamish Bowles. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Emily Blunt and Hamish Bowles
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Jennifer Lopez PIC: AP
Picture:
Jennifer Lopez PIC: AP
Rosalie. attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala
Picture:
Rosalie. attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Simone Bilès
TikTok star Addison Rae
Picture:
TikTok star Addison Rae
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wears a
Picture:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a dress that says “Tax the rich”
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Erykah Badu. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Erykah Badu
Debbie Harry. - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals
Picture:
Debbie harry
Cardi B - Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala
Picture:
Cardi B
Kamala Harris's daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff
Picture:
Kamala Harris’s daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, United States - September 13, 2021. Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
Picture:
Whoopi goldberg

