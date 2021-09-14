Pandora will halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030





Danish jewelry store Pandora is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% in its own operations and across the value chain of its suppliers and business partners by 2030. Additionally, Pandora adds that it will also commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 by further reducing its climate footprint and removing or offsetting any remaining emissions. Pandora has said its new climate target is the most ambitious in the jewelry industry to date. It is based on a broad plan to decarbonise all of its activities and aligns with the Paris Agreement and what climate science believes is necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 C. Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora, said in a statement: The climate crisis is the most pressing problem of our time, and businesses must do what they can to find the necessary solutions. Our commitment will prepare Pandora for the low carbon economy of the future and hopefully contribute to positive change in the jewelry industry. We have a clear vision of how we will achieve most of our emission reductions, but we also realize that we do not yet have all the answers. We will call on our suppliers and business partners to help us make this reality a reality. Pandora commits to ambitious climate goals To halve its emissions by 2030, Pandora has said it will implement several energy-saving measures in its operations and significantly increase its use of renewable energy. In 2020, Pandora has switched to 100% renewable energy at its craft facilities, and the company also plans to purchase green power for its more than 1,300 stores and distribution centers. This will make Pandora carbon neutral by 2025. Image: Courtesy of Pandora Pandora also adds that it needs to reduce emissions throughout its value chain, as emissions from raw materials, packaging, transportation, franchise stores and other sources outside of Pandora’s operations represent more than 80% of the company’s total GHG footprint. The jewelry brand aims to reduce these emissions by 42% by 2030 and has already taken significant steps to achieve this goal by choosing low-carbon materials such as recycled silver and gold and more packaging. sustainable. Pandora also states that the carbon impact will increasingly be factored into key business decisions in the future, such as the selection and exclusion of suppliers and partners. To help suppliers make the necessary changes and obtain adequate data to track and report on performance, Pandora will create a dedicated supplier engagement program. The target has been endorsed by the Science Based Targets initiative and builds on Pandora’s previously announced ambition to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2025. Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director of Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the partners in the Science Based Targets initiative, added: We congratulate Pandora for setting science goals consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 ° C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. By setting ambitious scientific goals based on climate science, Pandora is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. Pandora is the world’s largest jewelry brand, sold in over 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including over 2,600 concept stores. She manufactures her jewelry in two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mostly recycled silver and gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/pandora-to-halve-its-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2030/2021091457683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos