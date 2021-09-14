Met Gala 2021: Tax Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez The Rich Dress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the 2021 Met Gala in a Brother Vellies white dress. (AFP photo)

For her very first appearance at the Met Gala, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chose a highly noticed dress that received mixed reactions on social media. The New York Democrat MP attended the star-studded event in a white Brother Vellies dress with the message “Tax the Rich” splashed across the back in red – an inflammatory statement at an event where tickets cost $ 35,000 room and tables stood at $ 300,000, AFP reports. It was a polarizing choice of dress from a politician who repeatedly called on billionaires to pay higher taxes and who had previously courted controversy by selling sweatshirts with “Tax the Rich” written on them. them.

The Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, returned on Monday after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”.

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – or AOC, as it is popularly called – raised eyebrows wearing a couture gown with the words “Tax the Rich” at an event attended by some of Hollywood’s richest stars. , she also offered an explanation for doing so.

“When we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having a fair tax code, that conversation often takes place between working people and the middle classes (on) the Senate,” she told reporters at the time. of the event, according to CNN. “I think it’s time to bring all the classes into the conversation,” she said.

On social media, reactions have ranged from critical to favorable.

Donald Trump Jr has slammed the politician for sending mixed signals with her dress while dating wealthy celebrities.

Which makes @AOC greater fraud: The dress ‘taxing the rich’ as ​​it hangs out with a bunch of wealthy leftist elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the country’s biggest authoritarian Karen masks? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

“‘Tax the rich,’ says the AOC dress … at the Met Gala … where tickets cost $ 30,000,” said one Twitter user.

Tax the Rich says AOC dress at the Met Gala where tickets cost $ 30,000. But AOC doesn’t mean them; she means you. You’re rich. Because you are working. Tax yourself. It’s reality. The guys at the Met Gala get tax breaks. You don’t. pic.twitter.com/awGxEdT2xB Marina Medvin ???????? (@MarinaMedvin) September 13, 2021

Many have said it was “hypocritical” of AOC to take the message to an exclusive event for Hollywood’s biggest and wealthiest stars.

I’m starting to think AOC is a parody MP. There’s just no way she thought that wearing a “Tax The Rich” designer dress to an event with $ 30,000 in tickets would be well received. What a fool. Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 14, 2021

Tell me if I understood correctly. AOC wears an expensive dress that says “Tax the Rich” at one of the dumbest events hosted by the wealthy elite? MDR. https://t.co/8gKQIvvJ3f Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) September 14, 2021

Others called her outfit “iconic”

AOC wearing a tax the rich dress at the Met Gala is truly the most iconic outfit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zcVS4uChgq ???????? (@JeimiVentura) September 13, 2021

aoc wears a tax dress the rich in an apparent mockery of the villa of joy build the grammys 2019 wall dress. thumb rest pic.twitter.com/vWxtIATOU8 mat (@mattxiv) September 14, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to wear white may not have been accidental, either. It’s a color that many women in the US Congress have worn in the past for its association with the suffragette movement.

Meanwhile, AOC wasn’t the only one who chose to make a political statement at the 2021 Met Gala. Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney showed up in a gown adorned with colorful sashes, each with the words “Equal Rights”. rights for women ”. She was also carrying a handbag that said “ERA YES”.

With this choice of dress, she called for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a constitutional amendment that would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men. “Across the country, women’s rights are under attack,” Ms. Maloney wrote on Twitter. “I have long used fashion as a change of force 4. As the Met Costume Institute reopens with its inaugural exhibition celebrating American designers, I am asking for ERA certification so that women can be equal once for all.”

Across the country, women’s rights are under attack. I have long used fashion as a 4 force change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens with its inaugural exhibition celebrating American designers, I call 4 ERA certification so that women can be equal one. once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala usually takes place in May, but this year it has been postponed to September in the hopes that the Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted. The honorary co-chairs were Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, which made the gala a global event, designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, which sponsors the extravagance.

