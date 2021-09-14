Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Makes Met Gala Fashion Statement: Taxing the Rich





Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement with her dress on Monday night at the New York Met Gala that went beyond fashion. The Progressive Democrat showed up to the posh event wearing a white gown with Tax the Rich slogan on the back. The message was no surprise that the New York congresswoman was one of the most vocal in Washington on the issue of income inequality and taxation of the rich, but the setting was, as the Met Gala is a gathering of some of the most influential and wealthy celebrities, as well as members of New York’s high society. This year’s Met Gala, the first since 2019, since the pandemic prompted its cancellation last year, featured such figures as pop star Rihanna, tennis star Naomi Osaka and gala supervisor Anna Wintour. by Vogue. The tickets would have cost about $ 30,000 each. It was Ocasio-Cortez’s first time attending the Met Gala, and she said delivering such a direct message to such a wealthy crowd was the point. We really started to have a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met, we can’t just play, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, a -she told Vogue in a red-carpet interview. And while the Met is known for its show, we should be discussing it. In a separate interview, Aurora James, founder and creative director of fashion house Brother Vellies who made the dress and founder of 15 Percent Pledge, says Vogue: We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and move the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And when it comes to that theme, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language that fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive and empowered future. The gala technically called the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute Gala is an annual party and fundraising event for the museum’s annual fashion show, and has grown into one of the fashion world’s biggest parties. His unlikely Ocasio-Cortez paid a lot out of pocket for his big night where celebrities and lawmakers are often invited, and their dresses donated by designers, in return for the publicity they receive. AOC wasn’t the only New York lawmaker to make a statement at the Met Gala. Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney wore a brightly colored suffragette dress with Equal Rights for Women written on it and wore a bright green clutch that read ERA YES.

