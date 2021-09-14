Met Gala 2021: Simone Biles’ 88-pound dress needed six men to wear it

Six men. It took six men to wear the Simone Biles dress (Photo: WireImage)

Don’t underestimate the power of the sports star over the Met Gala Red Carpet. Example: Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and, owning it for another year, Serena Williams.

After Biles’ epic bid for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Osaka challenging the treatment of mental health in the sports world (much like Biles, it should be added), it’s no surprise that athletes have been asked to rub shoulders with the showbiz elite at the annual event.

And don’t even get us started on Emma Raducanus’ epic victory at the US Open just days ago. She went from her baccalaureate to winning the Open, cashing in a few million and now she’s celebrating at Chanel.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, described as an exploration of the sartorial identity of nations and a deep dive into American ingenuity. And it’s fair to say that everyone interpreted this in a different way.

The looks are stunning no matter what, but can we please talk about the fact that the mighty Biles walked the Met red carpet in an 88-pound gown?

The three-in-one outfit was designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, and was about Swarovski crystals, a mini dress, and a shimmering black catsuit combo, decorated to look like a starry sky.

Fun fact, each of these stars was the Athletas logo, with Biles being a brand partner.

Great Fun fact, the train was so heavy and complex that a six-man crew had to carry it up the steps of the Met after Biles.

The fact that the 4-foot-8 athlete didn’t rock back down the stairs, Jason Derulo style, is a testament to her power.

Vogue reports that more than 100 people worked 6,650 hours to beautify and create the three-in-one look, which Panszczyk said was completed around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Nothing like a rush to the finish line to win gold.

The Met Gala pro Williams walked the carpet alongside husband Alexis Ohanian in a silver Gucci bodysuit adorned with stars. She paired it with a feather-laden cape with a long, shadowy train trailing behind her.

As always, Williams brings it (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Describing the outfit as an inspired superhero, the goat brought it on, if we say so ourselves.

We now bring you to Osaka, one of the evening’s co-chairs, whose look was a tribute to her heritage.

She attended the event which was postponed last year due to Covid in a daring AF Louis Vuitton corseted dress.

Cloaks were clearly a thing last night, with Osakas featuring 22 ruffles, 18 yards of leather satin and a 50 yard silk hem, according to the brief. A nod to her Japanese heritage, the print is a digital watercolor work of art by Osaka’s sister and fellow professional tennis player Mari, which incorporates Koi fish.

Alongside the stars of the sport, we did the usual antics on the red carpet, with Hailee Steinfeld watches, and doesn’t beat around the bush when we say that, unrecognizable, Cara Delevingne says it with her chest and Kim Kardashian does her best to bait the memes.

There was the usual glitz and glamor that didn’t do much to tell us more about the theme, but other stars went above and beyond to make political and social statements with their looks.

Schitts Creek star Dan Levy collaborated with Jonathan Anderson and Loewe to use artist and LGBTQ + activist David Wojnarovicz’s artwork of two kissing men in his first look at the Met Gala.

He explained: We wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility by acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while presenting the images in a way that offered a message of hope. Tonight, we celebrate the resilience, love and joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress emblazoned with the phrase Tax The Rich, although not everyone was impressed by the AOC message at a $ 30,000-a-ticket event.

