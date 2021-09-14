Fashion
Answer Angel: Unwanted fashion advice from the boss
Dear Response Angel Ellen: I am the chairman of the board of directors of a hot climate nonprofit animal rescue organization. Our senior manager does a terrific job with the center, but she has a sartorial challenge. It’s fine that she wears shorts, flip flops, and a t-shirt with an animal on it when she’s in the center, but she wears the same outfit when she shows up to city council meetings and the like. I suggested that she might want to improve her game a bit when speaking in public, and she agreed. The next meeting she had switched to a top and skirt – which were bland at best. I think she thinks she succeeded. So how do you gently suggest a modest makeover to someone who probably thinks she’s on the right track?
– Call me “Mike”
Dear Mike: Stop there. As chairman of the board, it was appropriate for you to care that the chief of staff of your nonprofit organization looked professional when representing the group in a business setting like the one you are. describe. The flip-flops and shorts are too casual for a presentation to city council, and she agreed. So far, so good. Whether her otherwise decent clothes are “bland” is none of your business. Whatever it is. If she asks for your advice, fine. Otherwise, shut up.
Dear response Angel Ellen: Are scarves still in fashion?
– Christine K.
Dear Christine: Always. A colorful scarf (or an interesting piece of jewelry) can make a big difference and dress up an otherwise bland outfit (like the frame woman in the first question above). Take a few scarves for a trip, for example, and no one will notice that you’re wearing the same neutral shirt or pants for days in a row.
Rant Reader
Joan G. writes: “I have read many times about 100% cotton sheets, most of which are overpriced. I finally bought a set. Do you know that people who buy these get a maid because they need to be ironed or they look awful ?! I bought them for a spare bedroom, and now I back off whenever someone wants to stay with me because then I will have to iron those sheets # $%. I return to the perma-press.
Angelic readers 1
From Bonnie S.: “I feel the urge to respond to your last article recommending CeraVe brand moisturizers at good drugstore prices. Many years ago my dermatologist recommended CeraVe AM Face Moisturizer with SPF30 and PM CeraVe Face Moisturizer Lotion for bedtime. I use them religiously morning and night. I am 75 years old and still get compliments on my smooth and luminous skin. I have very few wrinkles and most people guess my age is 10 years younger. People have even been so incredulous when I tell them my age that they ask for proof! I owe everything to CeraVe, and probably a little to my genes!
Christine G. says, “I agree with your recommendation of CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer and PM CeraVe for bedtime. I have been using both for many years. I didn’t take them on a three week vacation and noticed a difference and resumed. I love them.”
Tricia K. emails, “I have been using Aveeno Positively Radiant SPF 30 Daily Moisturizer for many years and have been asked repeatedly what my skin care routine is. I have tried the more expensive brands, but I always come back to Aveeno. Aveeno facial cleansers and moisturizers have been what I have used for years.
D’Erin O ‘: I came across Whole Foods 365 Softening Sweet Almond Oil and 365 Nourishing Grapeseed Oil Skin and Hair Care years ago. They’re in the cosmetics aisle, cheaply and stay greasy, but in 15 minutes they penetrate the skin. Then I use CeraVe AM SPF 30 moisturizer on top. Leaves skin well hydrated for the whole day.
Angelic readers 2
Pat B. writes, “For the woman who struggled to find navy low heels to match a navy dress, black polish works great with any shade of navy blue. Avis F. recommends the beige pumps “which go wonderfully with all colors” and “also lengthen the legs”.
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/tribextra/answer-angel-unwelcome-fashion-advice-from-the-boss/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]