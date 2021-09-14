Answer Angel: Unwanted fashion advice from the boss

Dear Response Angel Ellen: I am the chairman of the board of directors of a hot climate nonprofit animal rescue organization. Our senior manager does a terrific job with the center, but she has a sartorial challenge. It’s fine that she wears shorts, flip flops, and a t-shirt with an animal on it when she’s in the center, but she wears the same outfit when she shows up to city council meetings and the like. I suggested that she might want to improve her game a bit when speaking in public, and she agreed. The next meeting she had switched to a top and skirt – which were bland at best. I think she thinks she succeeded. So how do you gently suggest a modest makeover to someone who probably thinks she’s on the right track?

– Call me “Mike”

Dear Mike: Stop there. As chairman of the board, it was appropriate for you to care that the chief of staff of your nonprofit organization looked professional when representing the group in a business setting like the one you are. describe. The flip-flops and shorts are too casual for a presentation to city council, and she agreed. So far, so good. Whether her otherwise decent clothes are “bland” is none of your business. Whatever it is. If she asks for your advice, fine. Otherwise, shut up.

Dear response Angel Ellen: Are scarves still in fashion?

– Christine K.

Dear Christine: Always. A colorful scarf (or an interesting piece of jewelry) can make a big difference and dress up an otherwise bland outfit (like the frame woman in the first question above). Take a few scarves for a trip, for example, and no one will notice that you’re wearing the same neutral shirt or pants for days in a row.

Rant Reader

Joan G. writes: “I have read many times about 100% cotton sheets, most of which are overpriced. I finally bought a set. Do you know that people who buy these get a maid because they need to be ironed or they look awful ?! I bought them for a spare bedroom, and now I back off whenever someone wants to stay with me because then I will have to iron those sheets # $%. I return to the perma-press.

Angelic readers 1

From Bonnie S.: “I feel the urge to respond to your last article recommending CeraVe brand moisturizers at good drugstore prices. Many years ago my dermatologist recommended CeraVe AM Face Moisturizer with SPF30 and PM CeraVe Face Moisturizer Lotion for bedtime. I use them religiously morning and night. I am 75 years old and still get compliments on my smooth and luminous skin. I have very few wrinkles and most people guess my age is 10 years younger. People have even been so incredulous when I tell them my age that they ask for proof! I owe everything to CeraVe, and probably a little to my genes!

Christine G. says, “I agree with your recommendation of CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer and PM CeraVe for bedtime. I have been using both for many years. I didn’t take them on a three week vacation and noticed a difference and resumed. I love them.”

Tricia K. emails, “I have been using Aveeno Positively Radiant SPF 30 Daily Moisturizer for many years and have been asked repeatedly what my skin care routine is. I have tried the more expensive brands, but I always come back to Aveeno. Aveeno facial cleansers and moisturizers have been what I have used for years.

D’Erin O ‘: I came across Whole Foods 365 Softening Sweet Almond Oil and 365 Nourishing Grapeseed Oil Skin and Hair Care years ago. They’re in the cosmetics aisle, cheaply and stay greasy, but in 15 minutes they penetrate the skin. Then I use CeraVe AM SPF 30 moisturizer on top. Leaves skin well hydrated for the whole day.

Angelic readers 2

Pat B. writes, “For the woman who struggled to find navy low heels to match a navy dress, black polish works great with any shade of navy blue. Avis F. recommends the beige pumps “which go wonderfully with all colors” and “also lengthen the legs”.