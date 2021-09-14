New York Fashion Week is back and better than ever

New York Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022 started on September 7 after three seasons of virtual shows due to the pandemic. Despite the barrier of proof of vaccination required, the show was a welcome return to normal.

With LaQuan Smith exhibits his collection at the Empire State Building and Monse at Pier 62 skatepark, designers have taken their inspired works to great venues to celebrate the comeback. The dominant feelings during the shows were the excitement and happiness of having the chance to be present in person, although an underlying worry was noted due to being in the crowd again, especially when some people are exposed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sat in the front row of the Prabal Gurungs show in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, which sent a sure signal that while much of Fashion Week seemed familiar with the past, there was a definite shift in the focus of the shows. People had a new appreciation for the shows after a few seasons of watching on a computer screen. Likewise, the shows have indicated where fashion is heading after a year of lack of self-exploration, marked by the work-from-home pajama uniform linked to the pandemic. Obviously, the New York Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022 was particularly important in many ways.

An extraordinary spectacle was Ulla Johnson Collection, which she displayed in soft morning light at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. This floral backdrop could not have been more perfect for the feminine prints this Johnson sent to the track and, tspecific to its brand, Johnson kissed interesting structure with stunning patterns.

While it is difficult to choose from an utterly impressive collection, an exceptional look was an olive green dress with a pleated skirt and a button down jacket with a collar. Although the look itself was simple, Johnson accessorized with two shoulder bags across the model’s body and another tote bag the model was carrying. Backed by the verdant botanical gardens, this piece was striking but simple enough that it could be worn on the street without attracting too many curious glances. The layering bag trend seen here will likely become more common in the mainstream street style. Johnsons compilation of several belted shoulder straps and fanny packs created a sense of casualness and had the added benefit of extra hands-free storage.

A last noteworthy look was a white and neutral mid-length dress with three levels of different patterns. The upper part was a White belted blouse with puffed sleeves and corset details. Underneath was a tablecloth-like skirt, and below was another light skirt, which had beautiful neutral tones on a flowing organza. Overall, the look perfectly displayed the theme that is present throughout the collection of mix of structured details with elements inspired by nature to create flattering, feminine silhouettes that blend Botanical gardens.

With Carrie Bradshaw wearing a lot of Carolina Herrera in the ‘Sex and the City’ (19982004) 2021 reboot, the Carolina Herrera Spring / Summer 2022 Collection designed by Wes Gordon was a must see. The collection was extremely classy, ​​but Gordon managed to launch fun elements in any room thanks to oversized sashes, exaggerated sleeves, funky earrings, shimmering plaid fabric and loud patterns. The show opened with 11 looks entirely in black and white before moving on to a spring color palette consisting mostly of red, pink, orange and yellow tones and patterns. A The standout look was an orange striped two-piece ball gown with fabric flowers creeping up to the neck.

Another great show came from a new designer named Theophilio under Edvin Thompson. Although Thompson is currently in Brooklyn and takes inspiration from New York style, the designer is known to bring elements from his native Jamaica as well. The concept for the Spring / Summer 2022 show was to take viewers on Air Jamaica and Thompson continued this theme by including a predominantly red, green, black, and yellow color scheme. One of the best looks was a two piece set in red and black stripes with a long sleeve top. Thompson accessorized with black thigh high boots, and the look represented the combination of the Jamaican inspired color palette with a New York silhouette.

Although the Ulla Johnson, Carolina Herrara and Theophilio shows stood out as among the best, all shows at New York Fashion Week shared a sense of new inspiration and excitement. It was refreshing to see the vast array of looks and how the designers answered the question of what will be worn in the post-pandemic era, with their responses ranging from prioritizing to comfort after wearing pajamas for more than 20 years. ‘a year of dressing as high as possible to make up for lost time.