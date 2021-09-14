Dress-Up Parade Kicks Off Pendleton Round-Up Week | North West

PENDLETON Colorful outfits, rides and costumes exploded through the streets of Pendletons on Saturday September 11 for the Main Street Cowboys Dress-up Parade to kick off the Round-Up’s long-awaited return after a year canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a high number of COVID-19 cases and a below average projection, its official Week: Round-Up is here.

People are ready to have some fun, said Rod Thompson, a Vietnam veteran who has competed for 40 years and said it was good to be back.

Thompson said he learned a long time ago to do whatever your city does, explaining that if you live in New York City and want to be happy, go to the theater. If you live in Minnesota, you go fishing.

When you live in Pendleton, he said, you come to the Round-Up.

The dress-up parade was launched with a cannon shot at 10 a.m. near Pendleton Town Hall, 500. SW Dorion Ave., headed east to the courthouse of the Umatilla County, 216 SE Fourth St., before looping west on Southwest Court Avenue to the Pendleton staging grounds.

Hundreds of people gathered along the nearly 2-mile-long route, but the crowds were more sparse than in previous years. Main Street Cowboys, dressed in neon green and purple clothing, zipped up and down on ATVs. Paradegoers listened to the Pendleton Mounted Band, applauded the Round-Up board in their black cowboy hats, and saw a giant, pink, inflatable piggy bank scroll by.

It’s just about having fun before the Round-Up, said Johnny Blagg, president of the Main Street Cowboys, and going out on a Saturday morning.

The Main Streeters reported over 70 parade attendees, about 30 fewer than in previous years, but the decrease wasn’t too surprising, Blagg said, and they still had a great parade.

Memorial to the Pendleton Man

Along with the parade falling on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Main Street Cowboys also held a tribute and a minute of silence for Lt. Col. Mike Fuzzy Selves, a 1965 Pendleton High School graduate who lost his life in the Pentagon in the terrorist attacks of September 11. They honored all those who lost their lives that day and the days that followed.

Main Street Cowboys members David Boatwright and Larry Koehne were unusually close friends of Selves growing up and graduated from Pendleton High together. Boatwright recalled the days he spent cycling with Selves through town in the 1950s and memories of the Lone Ranger.

He and I were good friends, said Boatwright.

This year was different from the others, he said, and it was stronger after 20 years. Boatwright mentioned that Selves was supposed to celebrate his birthday five days after the attacks, days after his own birthday.

Koehne, who led the crowd during the minute’s silence, held back tears as he spoke of his friend, who had just bought a house in Florida and was about to retire to spend his days golfing with his wife before the attack.

Let’s just take a moment of silence, please, said Koehne, think of our heritage in America. Think how lucky we are. Think about those lives we lost and all the families still mourning this terrible time. Never forget, folks.

Running for fun and purses

Just before the parade, the Pendleton High School Cross Country Team hosted their annual Kyle Burnside Memorial Fancy Dress Run. Spectators cheered on runners disguised as fairies, mobsters, 2021 Olympic Marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel and… a banana.

Cross country coaches also participated, dressed as characters from Toy Story with Head Coach Ben Bradley as Little Bo-Peep, Coach Maddy Naughton as Buzz Lightyear and Coach Nicole Stewart as Woody.

I smiled the whole way, said Stewart. Huge smiles all along and everyone was so excited.

The race helped fund two $ 500 scholarships for track and field or cross country athletes at Pendleton High School. The scholarship began after Kyle Burnside, a former Pendleton High School cross country and track athlete, died in a car crash in 2010.

Burnside and his family were involved with Happy Canyon, and it made sense to dress in his honor and have a raffle to fund the scholarship, Stewart said.