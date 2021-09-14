Lorraine’s M&S X Ghost Dress is the Perfect Transition Piece

Lorraine Kelly made the transition to fall. While it can be tempting to head straight for chunky knits and fall shades of brown and orange, it can really wait until October and November. The star opted to stick with flowers for her show on Tuesday, proving they don’t need to be wrapped after the sun is gone.

The dress is from the coveted M&S X Ghost collaboration and uses deep plum undertones as a nod to the months ahead, while remaining fresh and light.

Lorraine shared a photo of her outfit on her Instagram page and she is beaming. She captioned it with a store credit and a thank you to her makeup artist, on writing; “Outfit for the day @marksandspencerfashionpr @marksandspencer – Thank you @helenhandmakeup. “

The floral print tea dress is a flattering and practical midi length with a classic fit and empire line. The elasticated front gives an extra feminine shape, under the timeless V-neck and delicate fabric buttons. Finished with short sleeves ending just above the elbow to cover the upper arms, the cuff creates a subtle and elegant puff.

The dress can work for any occasion, with a heel for a party, a pair of sneakers for runs, or with black tights and boots for a cool fall look.

A winner all year round.

SHOP M&S X Ghost The M&S V-neck V-neck midi tea dress is available in sizes 6-20, £ 69.

