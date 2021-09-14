During the chaos of COVID-19, is the 2000s fashion comeback deeper than you think?

As the saying goes, everything old is new again. In this case, I don’t mean anything very archaic, but rather the rapid and radical return of fashion of the year 2000 over the past year. Beaded necklaces, bright colors, and ironically dazzled denim have made a comeback in our closets and hearts, potentially. While it’s normal for fashion trends to change as a reflection of celebrity and social media influencer culture, this Y2K throwback may be tied to something more psychological even more. Due to the turmoil and uncertainty of the past year, this comeback may be more of a yearning for comfort, color and self-expression.

Y2K fashion usually gets a bad rap. Certainly, flashy jewelry and patterned clothing can be rightly judged. However, it appears that this return to pearls and low rise jeans was done in a way that incorporates the more socially acceptable aspects of this otherwise outdated fashion trend. With boutique brands populating the new Instagram store feature, it certainly didn’t take long for the next wave of millennials, zillénial and Generation-Z fashion to feel like a wardrobe manifestation of Paris Hilton’s chaotic energy. For example, a mainly central store on Instagram, Colorful nathalie, uses Instagram influencers to spread their colorful tops, mini skirts and funky patterned jeans. Telephone chains, Martha Calvo necklaces and It’s hot Aside from the crop tops, there is something really interesting about Y2K that is worth exploring.

He was show that what we wear is often linked to larger psychological notions about what we think or feel and how we want to present ourselves to the world. Beyond stereotypes of an all-black teenager dressed in an angsty emo, even something as simple as wearing jeans instead of sweatpants one day can represent something on the mood, the mental state or even someone’s hopes for the day.