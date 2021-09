4 students from Grossmont high school briefly detained after a demonstration against the dress code

< class=""> A school bus at Grossmont High School. Photo by Chris Stone Police arrested and released four Grossmont High School The students after school officials called for help during a lunchtime protest targeting school dress code on Monday, a district official said. When the lunch bell rang, students demonstrating outside refused to return to class, a representative from the Grossmont Union High School District said in a tweet. The protest escalated, said Collin McGlashen, the district’s public information officer, and a secure campus code was issued. School officials called law enforcement and police remained on campus to ensure an orderly return to the school day, he added. An NBC 7 helicopter recorded part of the protest shortly after McGlashens’ public update at 12:40 p.m. on Twitter. Between 50 and 75 students can be seen on video standing near the entrance to the school, some trying to hang a large banner. The news channel reported that a dozen police vehicles were stationed near the entrance. Four students were arrested and released later Monday, McGlashen tweeted around 3 p.m. According to a petition on Changer.org with nearly 2,300 signatures, the event at Grossmont High follows a series of concerns from students in the district about the dress code. The protest follows an email from the district recently sent to students reminding them to wear appropriate school clothes and maintain a safe environment in the school, said Mari Da Silva, the organizer of the petitions, citing the school. . Grossmont Union High School District Prohibited: Oversized or tight-fitting clothing including extra long shirts, sleeveless clothing, pants without finished edges and a fitted waist and crotch, spaghetti straps / strapless / single sleeves / shoulders stripped / halter / tube shirts or dresses, clothing that is too low-cut (no visible neckline), shirts that do not fully cover the back, shirts not long enough to be tucked in, slippers and pajamas, micro-miniskirts, dresses and short shorts, wallet or waist chains, and spiked jewelry. It’s September in San Diego and the heat still won’t go out, writes Da Silva on Change.org. Students will dress for the weather so that they can be comfortable learning, it is a safe learning environment. Da Silva said the dress code unfairly targets female or female students as well and reinforces shame in our bodies.

