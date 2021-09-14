



The latest styles of the season were on display Monday at the Hillsdale Womens Club fashion show at Johnny T’s Next Door in Hillsdale. Fashion show producer Sue Cervini worked alongside Patti Bailey, owner of Maggie Anne Shoppe, providing an afternoon of entertainment for around 70 women who attended the event in the restaurant’s banquet hall. The updated traditional styles were modeled by six club members. Each gave viewers a taste of how to coordinate colors in neutral tones. Model members included Lois Foster, Kelly Lantis, Karen Hill, Jane Stewart, Mary Wolfram and Eva Richardson. President Lois Foster welcomed the ladies, noting that this was the 127th year of the Woman’s Club and the 15th year of the fashion show. Vice President Susan Stout introduced Cervini, who coordinated fashion shows with Bailey for 22 years. Bailey, owner of the store since 1995, announced his 10/10 coupon, which can be used at the store for 10 days, with 10% of all sales going to the club’s scholarship program. She said the informal fashion show would highlight a variety of fall fashions as models walked around the room showcasing the styles for a closer look. The show’s color scheme featured sand and metallic looks, followed by rusts and browns, combinations of black and cream, and charcoal and navy. Bailey said standout fall colors include winter whites, grays, and more earthy colors. A new color this fall is called buff, which has been featured throughout. Mustard colors were also featured in a variety of combinations. We’ve all been in our sweatpants and slippers on a heavy rotation this year, Bailey said. For this reason, many pieces today have features of comfort and an elastic waist. Luxurious fabrics showed updated styles with simple, casual jackets and accessories from Brighton and Vera Bradley, as well as knitted hats and scarves to add color. Bootcut jeans and leggings were paired with soft knit tops and jackets. The shoes included metallic striped sneakers and stylish flats. Between segments, Bailey and Cervini showcased looks they wore, including a Coco and Carmen three-way top worn by Bailey and a liquid leather jacket worn by Cervini. The models presented shoulder bags, backpacks and phone organizers while walking by the tables. Classic sweater duos and combos offering modern looks were modeled throughout the outfits, complemented by Brighton and Vera Bradley handbags, as well as Brighton and Rachel Marie jewelry. Between segments, Bailey invited the ladies to an upcoming “Trunk Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 21, as well as a “Tribal Tuesday” event on October 5 during regular store hours (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.). To wrap up the event, Foster thanked the backstage assistants, Johnny T’s, the decorating committee and Smith’s Flowers for making the event a memorable occasion. The co-chairs of the event were Terry Dye and Diane Potok, while Susan Stout and Sandi Henry were also on the committee. Foster said club members were happy to be reunited for the event again with guests also in attendance. Cervini called the event a magnificent display of autumn colors. What I love about the show is how much the members, who are not professional models, come here and have fun, Cervini said. I like to find clothes that express their personality and their style. The next Hillsdale Women’s Club reunion will be on October 11 at the Elks Club in Hillsdale.

