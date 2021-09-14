Did Addison Rae borrow Kourtney Kardashian’s Tom Ford-Era Gucci dress for the 2021 Met Gala?

Addison Rae; Kourtney kardashian

Made Addison rae and that of Kourtney Kardashian the famous friendship goes all the way to 2021 Met Gala? The eagle-eyed fan social media posts are pretty convincing!

After the TikTok star, 20, walked the red carpet last night in a Tom Ford dress for Gucci that featured a pleated corset, the internet was quick to point out that her Poosh founder, BFF, 42, was wearing a look almost identical to the annual Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party in 2019.

Addison Rae attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Théo Wargo / Getty

Some fans even speculated that Rae borrowed the one from Kardashian real dress up for the biggest night in fashion. Upon closer examination, the clothes are not the same on He is all that The actress had a scoop neck and suspenders while the reality star’s did not, but they are from the same 2003 collection.

“ADDISON IS WEARING KOURTNEY’S CHRISTMAS DRESS,” wrote one person.

“Love what Kourtney shared with Addison,” another fan tweeted. A third person added: “addison rae taking inspiration from the gucci by tom ford f / w 2003 dress (same collection) that Kourtney kardashian wore in 2019”

Rae described it as “vintage” on the red carpet, and if that’s not a sign of the era of Gen Z influencers, we don’t know what it is!

The star also said Vogue that she and her image architect Law Roach chose the design because they wanted to go with an American designer known for “empowering women.” She said, “I wanted to pay tribute to this.”

Rae added, “We figured out exactly what kind of message we wanted to get across and this dress was perfect for that.”

Hours before the event, Rae hinted at the color of her Met Gala dress. She posted a few photos of iconic celebrities wearing red dresses, including Marilyn Monroe, Cindy Crawford, Cameron Diaz, Britney Spears and Kate Moss.

Rae also commented on his Met debut, saying it felt like a surreal experience. “I’m shaking in my boots!” she said to Vogue.

The He is all that the actress also debuted a brighter shade of hair on the red carpet. She slowly went from a dark brunette to a lighter bronde color, but at the Met Gala Rae the locks were dyed bright blonde. Hairdresser and Virtue laboratories Creative Director Adir Abergel styled his hair in a sleek, straight cut “inspired by the Tom Ford Gucci campaigns of the early 2000s”.

“When you look at all the Gucci references during the Tom Ford era, everything had a certain elegance that exuded freedom. Tom knew how to bring strength and confidence with his clothes to make a woman sexy. That’s exactly what I wanted to do. with the hair, ”Abergel told PEOPLE.

Addison Rae attends 2021 Met Gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

Taylor Hill / WireImage

The The Metropolitan Museum of Art has confirmed the gala will be back in two parts after the 2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely and finally canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s exhibition will feature a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: a fashion lexicon, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to “celebrate the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” the statement said.

The second part, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and “will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives linked to the complex and overlapping histories of these spaces.” It will also close on September 5, 2022.

To maintain security amid rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue imposed a vaccination mandate and a mask requirement.