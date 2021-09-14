Memorable fashion statements from the 2021 Met Gala





On the second Monday in September, the top of Fifth Avenue lit up with a blitz of flashes unseen for more than two years. The Met Gala like Broadway, like New York Fashion Week, like the US Open was back, and with it the extreme pageantry it inspires as guests and the designers who dress them compete to see who can. create the most viral look depending on the theme. The dress code this year was American independence. (It was linked to the Costume Institute exhibition he was celebrating, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.) What that means exactly is a question George and Martha Washington probably never had to consider ( even Dolley Madison, the founding resident fashionista, probably didn’t pose), but the gala provided a variety of answers: some obvious, others more pointed, all analyzing the country’s historical mythology, pop culture and just plain fantastic. . Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, for example, wore her politics on her sleeve or rather, her back in a white mermaid dress by Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Pledge, with the message Tax the Rich. , scribbled in bright red letters and a matching bag.

Since the gala is a cornucopia of capitalist values, full of the rich and famous, this is independent thinking for you.

Alongside Representative Carolyn Maloney, wearing a purple, white and gold suffragette dress and an Antonios Couture cape calling for equal rights for women and an ERA clutch, Ms Ocasio-Cortez wore the idea of ​​fashion statement on a whole new level. There was a feeling, before the gala, that after the 2019s camp theme, which had Billy Porter on a litter box worn by six shirtless men and Katy Perry as a chandelier, the Costume Institute costumes had gone as far as possible, and perhaps the time spent had been the occasion of a reset. Perhaps attendees would honor the occasion by wearing a beautifully elegant dress from an American brand, rather than a look that likely flirted with the national cliché. Some like the honorary president of events, Anna Wintour, in floral Oscar de la Renta did. But as the evening wore on, it became more and more clear that they were in the minority. In addition, many could not, even if they wanted to, because they were the guests of European brands and therefore also had to model their clothes. Which meant they had to approach the topic more openly. The West was worn out. Leon Bridges wore a blue suede cowboy jacket from Bode, while Jennifer Lopez’s plunging Ralph Lauren dress, faux fur bolero and leather hat smelled like a million acre ranch, and Kim Petrass Collina Strada was complete with a horse’s head. Just like the melting pot, thanks to co-host Naomi Osaka, in a Louis Vuitton dress that referred to her Haitian and Japanese roots.

There was denim, obviously, as modeled by Ben Platt, David Byrne and Lupita Nyongo in a molded Versace denim bustier. Also lots of red, white and blue, sometimes in just one outfit, like the Megan Rapinoes Sergio Hudson pantsuit (in what has become one of the trends of the night, her bag also had a message: In Gay We Trust); sometimes at designers matching guests, such as Ella Emhoff’s Stella McCartney troika in red pants and top, Julia Garner in a transparent white dress and Nia Dennis in a blue bodysuit.

Or maybe it was a superhero costume? This is how Serena Williams said she thought of her silver Gucci number, worn under a gigantic feathered cape like a couture cape double-breasted. Likewise cape and crusade: Lil Nas X, who ditched his royal Versace outerwear to reveal a shiny gold C-3PO suit, which he then dumped to exhibit a crystal beaded bodysuit an LGBTQ + parable in clothes about the power to reveal your true self. It echoed Dan Levy’s Loewe outfit, based on a work by the late American artist and activist David Wojnarowicz with an appliqué of two kissing men on the front, framed by lapping water and a map of the world. The sartorial metaphors don’t stop there. Ciara performed her role in a lime green sequined Dundas football jersey dress with husband Russell Wilsons Seattle Seahawks number on the front and her Super Bowl ring on her finger. Amanda Gorman, also co-host, came as an interpretation of the Statue of Liberty, thanks to a Vera Wang gown in a shimmering deep blue illuminated by over 3,000 crystals, wearing a book cover with the title Give US Your Fated, a nod to the poem by Emma Lazare at the base of the statues. Tributes to other sculptural women like Barbie and Marilyn Monroe combined with a touch of Disney’s Cinderella in co-host Billie Eilish’s gigantic nude Oscar de la Renta ball gown.

Even the humble Converse All Stars canvas had a moment thanks to co-host Timothe Chalamet, in almost all-white with a black edge via a Haider Ackermann jacket and Rick Owens shirt, meant to pay homage to his kicks. )

But there was also the looming appearance of disaster. Fair enough; it’s also part of the history of this country: bulging Hunter Schaffers, zombie white contact lenses or the Balenciaga lower body obscuring the face of Kim Kardashian, gloves and a dress with train, transforming her into a shadow of her -same. Evan Mock wore Thom Browne archival shorts with a black patent leather mask on his head, suggesting fetishism and bondage. Erykah Badu also had a Thom Browne bubble hiding his features, but when it comes to unsettling accessories, Prada’s Frank Ocean spawned the best memes with a green robotic doll that matched his bright green hair. Not a bad reminder, really, that it’s a country full of people from elsewhere, and many of us were once aliens in the country.

