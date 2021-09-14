Maxi dresses to wear from summer to fall

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer may be over, but you don’t need to put away your maxi dresses just yet. Thanks to their longer length, they are easy to wear until fall, especially when paired with boots and a jacket or cardigan. From solid colors to fun prints and halters to bishop sleeves, these seven maxi dresses are ideal for the transition between seasons.

1. Shein’s long wrap dress

Wrap dresses are popular for their fitted but forgiving cut, thanks to the adjustable tie. This one is no different and sports a chic gold scroll print as well as standout bishop sleeves. It’s made from a stretchy polyester material that is light enough for hot afternoons but comfortable enough for cold mornings. Available in four colors, it comes in women’s sizes XS to XL.

“Absolutely perfect!” one of his 10,000 reviewers wrote, “The print is exquisite, the length is also right. True to size and exactly as shown in the photo.”

Get Shein’s Lantern Sleeve Lantern Sleeve Wrap Wrap Dress for $ 19

2. This long striped dress from Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a paradise for fall dresses, like this maxi dress which is made from a blend of polyester, viscose and elastane. Long sleeves will ward off the fall breeze while herringbone stripes add an interesting visual accent. It also has a self-tie closure so you can adjust it to your size. Available in standard and petite lengths, it is available in women’s sizes XXS to 3X.

This is something I never thought to try as it seemed to be aimed at thinner people, “wrote one person.” Well, I was wrong! I love this dress, it’s flattering and unlike anything else I have. “

Get the Anthropologie Maeve Striped Wrap Maxi Dress for $ 170

3. This minimalist maxi dress from Amazon

Available in over 40 colors and prints, this loose maxi dress offers both style and comfort. Crafted from soft, stretchy rayon and elastane, it has an elastic waistband, a rounded scoop neckline and subtle pleats to the front. Easy to dress or dress up, it is available in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

“This dress was a pleasant surprise,” writes one of her more than 50,000 reviews. “The fabric is soft and long enough to wear with heels, but still a good length to wear with flats if I want to. The pockets are perfect. Size for my phone or keys and it flows great. Also, not easily wrinkled! Overall a great buy.

Get the Viishow Solid Floral Short Sleeve Maxi Dresses at Amazon for $ 31

4. This plus size maxi dress from Nordstrom

Show off some skin with this plunging V-neck maxi dress, which is made from a blend of polyester and elastane. Cinch your waist with the removable self-tie belt for a more structured feel, wear the dresssans belt for a flowing bohemian look. It features a sleek racerback, adjustable shoulder straps, and two functional side pockets large enough to hold an iPhone so you can keep everything with you. Available in two floral prints, the dress is available in women’s sizes 1X to 3X.

One of my favorite dresses, “writes a 5-star reviewer.” Can be worn with a turtleneck in fall and winter and / or on its own in spring and summer. Super comfortable and I like the little sensuality it brings.

Get Nordstrom’s Wild Oversized Maxi Dress for $ 119

5. This long backless dress by Lulus

Talk about class with a capital C. The thigh-front slit of this dress offers room for some leg action while the spaghetti strap halter neckline is delicately elegant. It is made of a lightweight modal and polyester material and has a self-tie belt that accentuates the waist. Available in light blue and gold, the dress is available in women’s sizes XS to XL.

This dress is beautiful! ”Writes one person.“ The fabric is of high quality. Really flattering and love the color.

Get the Vacation is Calling Lulus Orange Halter Maxi Dress for $ 58

6. This embroidered long dress from ASOS

Cottagecore is one of the biggest fall fashion trends according to TikTok. To embrace the style yourself, hold on to this sage green maxi dress in soft cotton. Highlights include puffed sleeves, ruffled skirt and V-neck. It is available in women’s sizes 0-14.

I don’t usually like this style, but I really like this dress, “wrote a client.” I’m between size 12 and 14 and size 12 fits me very well and flatters my figure. Very thick material, it is not transparent and also has an anti-slip layer underneath.

Get the ASOS Ruched Waist Embroidery Maxi Dress with Lace Panel for $ 51

7. This retro-looking long dress from Free People

This bohemian chic dress features a plunging neckline, A-line silhouette and a flowing ruffled skirt. You can tie it closed at the neck for more coverage or leave it open for a more relaxed feel. Available in six pretty prints, it’s available in women’s sizes XS to XL.

This dress is so beautiful and perfect for almost any season, ”wrote a reviewer.“ It’s great to put on when you don’t know what to wear and want to be comfy. Buy it, you won’t regret it.

Get Free People’s Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress for $ 168

