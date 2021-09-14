Erie Downtown Development Corporation appoints retailers for historic 5th and state buildings – Erie News Now

Erie Clothing: This local business is putting “814” on the map with its unique, tailored clothing. The store has developed a cult following among Erie enthusiasts and has become the go-to place for Erie-themed gifts. The company’s downtown location will be its first store within the city limits of Erie.

Gallery of winegrowers: Serving the Erie region since 1974, the Glass Growers Gallery offers one of the best selections of local and regional arts and gifts. The gallery has occupied its space at 10 E 5th Street since 1999. Owner Emily Ernes acquired Glass Growers Gallery in 2020 from co-founder Deb Vahanian and signed a long-term lease with EDDC to remain at its current location in the foreseeable future.

Pointe Foure: Pointe Foure is a one-of-a-kind glamorous influencer boutique, where enduring, golden fashion is endless as far as the eye can see. Owner Emily George is on a mission to bring enduring fashion, beauty and vintage chic to the region. She curated a unique collection of vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 2000s, as well as an enduring contemporary line of reused and reinvented pieces, making her store a regional destination.

Couture Primo: Primo Tailoring offers tailor-made clothing for men and women, as well as a selection of men’s clothing selected by experts. Founder Louis Geramita and his team of tailors strive to find the perfect fit for you, whether it’s for your wedding or the first day of a new job. Primo Tailoring is the destination for anyone who wants to make sure they feel good.

SHE Vintage: SHE Vintage is a beauty boutique and bar, with a special emphasis on vintage clothing. Owner Alexandria Ellis spent time as a visual merchandiser and manager for national retail stores, before returning home to Erie. Alexandria’s experience ensures that her store is more than just a retail store, it is an experience for all visitors.