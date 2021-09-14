Fashion
Iman Shumpert, Jamal Adams and more show off their best Walmart clothes
Sometimes when you are a great professional athlete, like for example a strong safety center or a hoop play center, it can be difficult to find clothes that fit you. Mostly clothes that fit well and look great. And while you might not know it, this is where Walmart can help. That’s what professional soccer player Jamal Adams found, alongside professional basketball players Iman Shumpert, Andre Drummond, and RJ Hampton, when they purchased new equipment from Walmart this year. From camping shirts to corduroy shorts and even basic t-shirts, Walmart’s free assembly line is as beautiful as it is affordable and is committed to sustainability. And if you want to branch out a bit, Walmart has other lines as well, including shirts and shorts from No Boundaries. Take a look below, then click to from Walmart.com men’s fashion section to buy new clothes.
Jamal adams
Free Assemble Men’s Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt | $ 8 to $ 12 /// Free Assemble Men’s 8 ”Drawstring Utility Shorts | $ 18 to $ 24
When wearing a tone-on-tone ensemble, you can’t go wrong with a striped pocket tee and corduroy shorts, both of which add texture to this red on red cut.
Jamal adams
Free Assembly Men’s Short Sleeve Camp Shirt | $ 5 /// Men’s 8 “Freestanding Climbing Shorts | $ 5
If red isn’t your color, go for a tone-on-tone outfit in olive tones. Here, a pair of plain olive shorts help ground the visual excitement of a printed short sleeve shirt.
Iman Shumpert
Free Assembly Men’s Short Sleeve Camp Shirt | $ 5 /// Shorts without borders for men and tall men with flat front | $ 11 to $ 12.44
If you like things a little less buttoned up, a convertible collar shirt is the piece for you. Designed to be worn open, these collars lie flat over the collarbone to create a classic casual look.
Iman Shumpert
Free Assemble Everyday Men’s Madras Shirt | $ 18 to $ 24 /// Free Assemble Men’s Everyday T-Shirt | $ 9 /// Men’s Free Assemble Pocket Utility Shorts | $ 5
Plaid isn’t just for fall. In fact, a tartan in colorful tones like lemon yellow and white is the perfect traditional top for an active day at the park or a laid back evening.
André Drummond
Free Assemble Men’s Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt | $ 8 to $ 12
The right t-shirt is all about the right style. Why not spice up your tee with a cream-colored graphic piece, an essential companion to any pair of easy-to-wear shorts.
RJ Hampton
Men’s and Tall Men’s No Boundaries Printed Short Sleeve Shirt | $ 12.87 /// Shorts without borders for men and tall men with flat front | $ 11 to $ 12.44
Say aloha to the fun with this classic Hawaiian print shirt, a look that only gets better when paired with black chinos.
RJ Hampton
Free Assembly Men’s Short Sleeve Camp Shirt | $ 5 /// Free Assemble Men’s Everyday T-Shirt | $ 9
If you want to dress things up a bit, try a white t-shirt under a printed button with relaxed and cool denim shorts. Boom, it’s easy perfection.
