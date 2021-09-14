Accelerating its philanthropic mission, FashGive, FashWire partners with the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF)





SEATTLE, September 14, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – For the month of September, FashWire donates 10% of the profits of the FashWire platform to Fashion Group Foundation (FGF). FGF is dedicated to the promotion of educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of businesses related to fashion through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; and the provision of career counseling services. In addition, FGF supports the organization and sponsorship of seminars and other educational activities nationally and globally, as well as the sponsorship of public service activities in which the fashion industry works, to meet the needs of community needs and concerns and to stimulate and encourage members and the industry. “Through the philanthropic arm of FashWires, we’ve long been committed to giving to charitable organizations,” said Kimberly Carney, CEO and Founder of FashWire. “FGF’s mission is very much in line with our goals of transforming the fashion industry. The fact that we can donate 10% of our profits and allocate funds to organizations like FGF resonates deeply with me, our brand partners and our powerful consumer community. “ The global FashWires platform provides consumers with organic discovery of global fashion in the ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories realm by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience through social tools, such as than drag, like, save and share to engage the consumer and build community. These instant consumer feedback enables the global FashWires designer base to make better business decisions from the data and consumer buying behavior they receive in real time, encouraging the consumer to be the influencer and their feedback. become an essential part of brand decision making. “We are delighted to partner with FashWire and Kimberly Carney, who won the 2021 FGI Rising Star Award in New Retail. We are grateful for the support given to our programs essential to the future of our industry, ”said Maryanne Grisz, President and CEO. , Fashion Group International. The story continues To support the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF), download the FashWire mobile app to buy your favorite brands at App Store and Google play store. About FashWire: FashWires’ fast-growing two-way discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands with vital data on consumer buying behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers valuable real-time information through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital leader in global consumer intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swiping voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. Through its industry-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can purchase a curated selection of over 25,000 products, from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from over 40 countries. The company has raised $ 3 million to date, recently launched GlossWire in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, and is backed by a range of leading private angel investors in beauty, fashion and technology. For more information, visit FashWire at www.fashwire.com and download the FashWire mobile app from the App Store Where Google play store. About the Fashion Group Foundation: The Fashion Group Foundations the mission is to promote educational programs devoted to fashion and the study of fashion-related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; provision of vocational guidance and education services and to meet relevant community needs to support the work of the fashion industry. Important note to editors: Please use any part of this posting with our compliments and full permission. We ask you to cite us as the source and to pass our name on as FashWire. You can also direct your audience to our website www.fashwire.com. We can be found @fashwire on social networks. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006067/en/ Contacts For media inquiries:

