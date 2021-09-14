How this designer uses Canva to take his projects to the next level

When you’re a freelance designer and creative director, managing resources wisely while being agile is crucial for success. New York-based clothing and accessories designer Nicolas wolf knows all about the hustle and bustle of trying to get your name out there. The self-taught designer and creative director used to attend every industry event he could when he returned to New York City four years ago and even snuck into ones he didn’t. was not invited.

Still an art student, Wolf challenged himself during the pandemic to create a new design every week for an entire year. A lot of people won’t agree with that, but it works for me, he told Highsnobiety. One of the free tools she uses to bring these projects to life isCloth, a powerful graphic design platform that has been a godsend for thrifty startups and creators. Whether you’re a student, business executive, or creative professional, Canva lets you design just about anything to help you achieve your goals.

Wolf, and his label Until further notice, have since cultivated a massive following on social media for their fluid rockstar vibes. When not making studded patent-leather pants, the 22-year-old designer has delved into other mediums to boost his craft. Then I want to get into filmmaking, making films, writing scripts and just doing visual projects, explains Wolf.

We spoke to Wolf to learn more about his beginnings as a designer, how he entered the fashion industry, how he uses Canva in his work, and more. Read our interview below and find out how Cloth can take your own projects to the next level.

Tell us about yourself and what you do for a living.

I was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Trinidad for half of my childhood. I got into the fashion industry by creating my own shoots. I was creative directing my own shoots when I was 16. I contacted a photographer with ideas and had it executed for me. So that helped me develop a decent enough portfolio to get my first model contract. From there, it was a lot of modeling. I have been creative leading more projects and love it. I’m only 22, so it’s amazing what else I’m going to do. Then I want to get into the cinema, make films, write scripts and just do visual projects.

How did you get into this career?

The first paid gig I did was for JCPenny. It was very cranky. Then I walked for Heron Preston and Theory. When I got to New York, I walked for a lot of local brands. It just started to develop over time because I felt like I was rushing to be the best version of myself when I wasn’t ready. I see it now because when I look at my modeling a few years ago and my modeling now, I still have a lot to learn. But I’m so happy that I didn’t get the things I wanted when I wanted them.

I had no connections. I had no advice. I didn’t have anyone for me, really. I tried to network, attend every event I could, and sneak into events I wasn’t invited to. Then I met people. I was getting a lot of support on Twitter. So a lot of my support on Instagram has come from Twitter. When I came back to New York, a lot of people were curious about who I am.

Going to these events, I was a face that the casting directors, all these people didn’t see before so they were curious. Meet cool people in the industry who really wanted to help me. Skip opportunities. You meet other cool models going through castings, it was word of mouth, so it was really hard. It’s always difficult in the industry. I think it will never be easy.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I go out and look for inspiration, I do scouting. After the spotting, I go to either the Public Hotel or the Williamsburg Hotel to work on my laptop. Sometimes I like to work in different settings, so I go to a hotel or a cafe. I look for inspiration through music videos, old movies, projects, magazines, bookstores. I go everywhere for inspiration to create another great project. It is very difficult to come up with new ideas with old inspirations.

I want to create a new idea, you have to look at things in a way that no one else has ever done before. So I go out, I go for a walk, I listen to music and I try to think of new ideas and how I can create them. After that, I’ll take one or two reels of film for another project. I put down pieces that I have taken from a brand to wear them for a shoot that I have mounted myself. Then I come home to meditate and eat and watch Netflix or something to generate more inspiration.

What are the essential tools you need to do your job?

A notebook, a pen, a pencil, my laptop and my film. I have my laptop charger, my iPhone charger. I always bring my camera and headphones. I can’t go anywhere without it.

How does Canva make your job easier?

It’s really amazing, I use it 10 times more. Effects, colors, text fonts, the ability to add videos in addition to videos. While using the app, I’m like, “What is this? Where was it? In the past, I’ve edited in the worst possible way on my phone, or when I’m working with the photographer, they edit on something else. But I am using Canva more and more and will continue to use it for all my projects.

What creative projects are you working on?

The one I’m working on right now, I’m trying to tell a story through stills that I’ve taken. I shot it in Chinatown because it’s based on the movie Chungking Express. My goal was to capture the speed of movement like they did in the movie. Wong Kar-wai used a specific camera to capture the speed of movement. I had a conversation with a worker in Chinatown, so my goal with this project is to create a conversation between two people me and the guy I spoke to. Just a conversation about “Do you feel like you’ve experienced life? “

[Using Canva], I literally create a conversation through still images of myself having a conversation with this guy. This is the first project I have done on the app so far, but for future projects I want to get more creative and use different things that I haven’t noticed yet.