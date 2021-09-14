Fashion
Megan Fox wears hot red minidress to reunite with Machine Gun Kelly for Met Gala afterparty
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Megan Fox finds her “future baby daddy” Machine Gun Kelly for 2021 with Gala afterparty circuit.
True to form, the couple put on a sexy display in coordinating outfits, the actress, 35, in a heavily embellished scarlet mini dress stripped of the new’s skin. Dundas x Revolve Collection (available for pre-order now!) and the musician, 31, in a bold black leather look with a bomber jacket covered with red sequin appliqués that played Fox’s mini.
Kelly was performing at a concert at Central Park summer scene (which was later canceled due to rain) during the Met Gala, but Fox stole the show on her own in a head-turning red Dundas dress with an open bodice and crisscross weave at the hips, as well as a thigh-high slit for maximum skin exposure. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo platforms and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
“I have the impression that I have always bent over it, I’m not afraid to be sexy”, star said Vogue on the red carpet when asked about his status as a sex symbol. “I think a woman who is smart and also knows how to turn her beauty into a weapon, there is nothing more dangerous than that, there is nothing more powerful than that. I think all women should accept the fact that as a female deity we have a lot of power and instead of rejecting it I’m happy to embrace it and go sexy. “
Mike Coppola / Getty
As for the theme of the evening, which celebrated all things American fashion, Fox said her look embodied it, “because it’s about an American girl, doing American fashion.”
She also thanked everyone at Dundas who worked on the design. “Everything was beaded, one bead at a time,” said the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress. “By the way, if you were one of the people who worked on this dress, hours and hours and hours of work, thank you I appreciate you, the craftsmanship is amazing. Very grateful.”
At Sunday night at the MTV VMAs, Fox also weakened his status as a sexy symbol proudly wearing a nude dress on the red carpet as she supported Kelly. Fox wore a sheer, custom Mugler midi dress with shimmering embroidery paired with a crystal-embellished thong underneath (reminiscent of the nude dress Rose McGowan wore at the 1998 show). She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
After her string of revealing red carpet looks, Fox Instagram turned with a message for online trolls who choose to criticize her expressive and sexy style, writing: “Just me here, ignoring and defying all of your emotionally repressed Puritan projections of what a woman should be.”
