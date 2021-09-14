Fashion
Peloton Apparel is here and yes you’re gonna want it all
Whether you own a Peloton bike or not, you will definitely want to buy the new one. Platoon clothing collection. It just dropped and there are so many awesome styles for men and women, as well as gender neutral options.
The inspiration behind Peloton Apparel? Platoon Members! As the riders continued to ask for clothes to wear while using the brand’s equipment, the folks at Peloton listened. They worked on the design and production of the Peloton Apparel collection, then brought in Peloton members and trainers to test each garment.
The result? A complete athleisure collection durable enough to exercise, but also stylish enough to wear on the go. Prices for Peloton clothing start at just $ 15 and nothing in the collection exceeds $ 120.
Even if you don’t have a Peloton bike, you can still tip Peloton Apparel. Read below for some highlights from the collection.
Peloton clothing for women
Obviously, the Peloton Apparel collection includes many leggings. Whether you like classic black or bright colors, there is stretch and support fabric style for you.
Peloton has teamed up with Spiritual Gangster on this fun and colorful logo sweatshirt. Take it in your waist before it is gone.
You are not ready for a good workout without a good sports bra. Fortunately, the Peloton Apparel line has plenty to choose from, including styles for high and low impact workouts.
Peloton clothing for men
Platoon Clothing Accessories
