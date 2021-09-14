Alaskan activist and model Quannah Chasinghorse makes waves at Met Gala and New York Fashion Week

In a shiny gold dress adorned with turquoise earrings, necklaces and bracelets of family friends made by Indigenous artists, 19-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse turned heads at her first Met Gala on An annual celebrity fundraiser and haute couture show took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The Indigenous activist and model from the Indigenous village of Eagle wore a designer Peter Dundas for this year’s theme, American independence. Chasinghorse, who is Han Gwichin and Oglala Lakota, was pictured alongside celebrities throughout the night on Monday, including Mary J. Blige, Megan Fox and Kris Jenner.
Chasinghorse has had a busy year, catching the attention of some of the biggest names in fashion. Vogue magazine recently Featured in an article titled Thrilling Ascent of Model Quannah Chasinghorse, who called her one of the freshest new faces in modeling and said she’s breaking down barriers in an industry that has long neglected Indigenous talent.
On Monday night, social media was buzzing about Chasinghorse.
WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS NATIVE QUEEN WHO SERVED AT THE MET GALA, Twitter user @takahashiputa said in a Publish, which garnered over 300,000 likes. HER NAME IS QUANNAH CHASINGHORSE AND SHE HAS EAT.
Indigenous Model Quannah Chasinghorse is the Queen of the Met Gala and No, We Won’t Take Questions, Pedestrian entertainment website wrote about Chasinghorses watch. Another website, Refinery29, called she the star of the event.
Twitter user @WambliEagleman wrote, Quannah ChasingHorse (represents) all Natives at #MetGala tonight!
In one of her first posts on Twitter, she already has nearly 27,000 followers on this platform, and 89,000 on Instagram, Chasinghorse said she wanted to represent Indigenous art and fashion for this year’s theme. .
I felt very lonely there but some people were very nice to me, Chasinghorse noted. The Met Gala was a dream.
Jody Potts, Chasinghorse’s mother, said her college best friend Jocelyn Billy Upshaw, who was Miss Navajo Nation in 2006 and has known Chasinghorse since birth, has taken to New York with her personal jewelry collection.
Upshaw, Potts and Chasinghorse met with the designer and stylist to help dress Chasinghorse for the gala, Potts said.
Chasinghorse also made her New York Fashion Week debut, closing for the designer Prabal Gurung and walk for Jonathan simkhai.
The model also worked for the brand Gabriela Hearst, opening and closing of the parade.
In May, Chasinghorse featured in a 20-page Vogue Mexico article, which showcased her activism and her need for accurate portrayal in modeling. She was also recognized in the Teen Vogues 21 Under 21 list featuring young girls and women, and in the 2021 issue of The Chanel Books.
She is known for her advocacy around the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and was influential in pushing the Alaska Native Federation to declare a climate change emergency at its annual convention in 2019.