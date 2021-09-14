Alaskan activist and model Quannah Chasinghorse makes waves at Met Gala and New York Fashion Week





Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” on Monday, September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) In a shiny gold dress adorned with turquoise earrings, necklaces and bracelets of family friends made by Indigenous artists, 19-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse turned heads at her first Met Gala on An annual celebrity fundraiser and haute couture show took place Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Indigenous activist and model from the Indigenous village of Eagle wore a designer Peter Dundas for this year’s theme, American independence. Chasinghorse, who is Han Gwichin and Oglala Lakota, was pictured alongside celebrities throughout the night on Monday, including Mary J. Blige, Megan Fox and Kris Jenner. Chasinghorse has had a busy year, catching the attention of some of the biggest names in fashion. Vogue magazine recently Featured in an article titled Thrilling Ascent of Model Quannah Chasinghorse, who called her one of the freshest new faces in modeling and said she’s breaking down barriers in an industry that has long neglected Indigenous talent. On Monday night, social media was buzzing about Chasinghorse. WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS NATIVE QUEEN WHO SERVED AT THE MET GALA, Twitter user @takahashiputa said in a Publish, which garnered over 300,000 likes. HER NAME IS QUANNAH CHASINGHORSE AND SHE HAS EAT. WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS NATIVE QUEEN WHO SERVED AT THE MET GALA? HER NAME IS QUANNAH CHASINGHORSE AND SHE HAS EAT pic.twitter.com/ODAZn740HN – ratcatcher 2 and shadow facts sebastian (@takahashiputa) September 14, 2021 Indigenous Model Quannah Chasinghorse is the Queen of the Met Gala and No, We Won’t Take Questions, Pedestrian entertainment website wrote about Chasinghorses watch. Another website, Refinery29, called she the star of the event. Twitter user @WambliEagleman wrote, Quannah ChasingHorse (represents) all Natives at #MetGala tonight! In one of her first posts on Twitter, she already has nearly 27,000 followers on this platform, and 89,000 on Instagram, Chasinghorse said she wanted to represent Indigenous art and fashion for this year’s theme. . I felt very lonely there but some people were very nice to me, Chasinghorse noted. The Met Gala was a dream. Mahsichoo (thank you very much) everyone for your support and encouragement. I felt very lonely there but some people were very nice to me. The Met Gala was a dream and for the theme I wanted to represent native art and fashion thanks Peter Dundas pic.twitter.com/oCT0XZGBbn – Quannah Chasinghorse (@Qchasinghorse) September 14, 2021 Jody Potts, Chasinghorse’s mother, said her college best friend Jocelyn Billy Upshaw, who was Miss Navajo Nation in 2006 and has known Chasinghorse since birth, has taken to New York with her personal jewelry collection. Upshaw, Potts and Chasinghorse met with the designer and stylist to help dress Chasinghorse for the gala, Potts said. Chasinghorse also made her New York Fashion Week debut, closing for the designer Prabal Gurung and walk for Jonathan simkhai. The model also worked for the brand Gabriela Hearst, opening and closing of the parade. In May, Chasinghorse featured in a 20-page Vogue Mexico article, which showcased her activism and her need for accurate portrayal in modeling. She was also recognized in the Teen Vogues 21 Under 21 list featuring young girls and women, and in the 2021 issue of The Chanel Books. She is known for her advocacy around the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and was influential in pushing the Alaska Native Federation to declare a climate change emergency at its annual convention in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/arts/2021/09/14/alaska-activist-and-model-quannah-chasinghorse-makes-waves-at-met-gala-and-new-york-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos