Fashion new arrivals were excited to shop this week





Gucci’s latest lifestyle collection celebrates the magic of everyday life with beautiful games of cards, dice, backgammon, notebooks and stationery. Gucci Geometric G Playing Card Set Large Gucci notebook with web and bit Large Gucci Tian print notebook Photo: Courtesy of SVNR SVNR and Mecca stylist James Williams have teamed up to design a tone-on-tone green silk dress and matching scarf. Wear it now with sandals and soon with boots to continue throughout the fall season. MJW x Svnr Yoo slip mini dress Photo: Courtesy of Ray-Ban Ray-Ban and Facebook have teamed up on a new pair of sunglasses, the Ray-Ban Stories. The tech-infused executives play music, take calls, and capture images without deviating aesthetically from Ray-Ban’s iconic wayfarer silhouette. Ray-ban stories wayfarer smart glasses Photo: Courtesy of Iris & Ink Outnets private label Iris & Ink recently relaunched with a new fall collection in which 66% of the clothes will be made from considered materials. This marks a key step in Iris & Inks’ journey towards more sustainable and circular products by 2025 using only regenerative, low impact, renewable or recycled fibers such as organic cotton, merino wool and silks. organic. Iris & Ink delie ribbed alpaca, cotton and organic merino wool cardigan Elonore Iris & Ink cable-knit sweater Denise Iris & Ink turtleneck organic merino wool midi dress Iris & Ink Armadine cashmere-blend sweater Photo: Courtesy of Senreve Dress up your bags with this bag chain inspired by the jewels of the Senreve and Machetes collaboration. This new faux tortoiseshell bracelet is perfect for fall. Women’s Senreve x Machete link chain Photo: Courtesy of Madhappy Madhappy and FUTUREMOOD have teamed up to create a collection of unisex sunglasses that use cool tinted lenses to wear this summer and all winter. Madhappy Futuremood Tony Sunglasses Madhappy Futuremood Tony Sunglasses

