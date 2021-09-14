Fashion
Fryeburg City Column: Library to Host ‘Dress for the Sixties’ Contest at Fryeburg Fair | City columns
There are only 18 days until the start of the Fryeburg Fair. This year, the Fryeburg Public Library will be hosting a Dress for the ’60s contest on the evening of the Studio Two-A Beatles Tribute Night Show on Thursday, October 7 at 8 p.m. To participate, 1960s-themed festival-goers should dress in their best-looking 1960s outfits and come to the Front Gate information booth between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a photo and to complete a registration form and discharge. Three winners (individuals or groups of up to four people per entry) will win four Fryeburg Fair tickets per prize. Winners must be present to win and will be called to the stage to collect their prize prior to the start of the night show. Get out those bell stockings, headbands, and leather clogs and be a part of the show.
The Fryeburg Public Library will also be selling tickets to win a ghost hunt with the Luna Paranormal research team on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Kelly Rogers and Linda Merritt, of Luna Paranormal Research, will guide 10 lucky winners on an exciting paranormal investigation of the Fryeburg Public Library.
The sale of tickets will finance the materials needed to build the walking stands in the village cemetery. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Tickets are five for $ 10 or two for $ 5 and can be purchased at the Library, Spice & Grain at 17 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine, and Luna Gallery at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. The winners will be announced on October 20.
Many companies are asking anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a face mask. The city of Fryeburg has face masks for children and adults available if you or someone you know needs a mask. Stop and ask.
I have been picking and canning tomatoes, peppers and apple jelly for a few weeks now. I hate wasting the wonderful vegetables and fruits that were only available last summer. The only downside is the fruit flies that accompany the fresh produce. Fighting them off in my kitchen before they can multiply is a real chore and they look worse than ever this year. There are plenty of suggestions for getting rid of these prolific bugs. I put cups partially filled with apple cider vinegar and covered with plastic wrap with holes large enough for fruit flies to get in but not escape, on my counters and under the kitchen sink. There are still a few uncompromising fruit flies, literally, roaming the house, but most of them are gone. Try it if you are plagued by these annual pests.
the rain has always found him,
The sun has always known;
The wind blew on it
And helped to sow the seeds;
Has all the help he needs.
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/community/town_columns/fryeburg-town-column-library-to-hold-dress-for-the-60s-contest-at-fryeburg-fair/article_694b83e6-158d-11ec-bbf9-535e5e5403a0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]