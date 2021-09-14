Willy Chavarria Menswear Spring 2022 – WWD





Go big or go home, they say, and in the case of Willy Chavarria, he went supersize for his return to the track. In one of the veteran designer’s most positive collections, the show took place at one of New York’s Lower Manhattan’s best-known hair salons, Astor Place Hairstylists, where a story of courage and glamor took hold. life. “I generally have a darker take on things, and I wanted it to be as New York as possible,” Chavarria said backstage as he prepared the final looks for the upcoming lineup. “The voice of this collection is to make this high and beautiful fashion form clear in the truest New York way, where it comes from the guts, the belly, the underground, like this barbershop that serves the community. latino for years, wanted people to smell the hair tonic, smell the not-so-great air conditioning. Its intention was to celebrate the endurance and passion of the Latino community – with ties to the 70s and 80s – but the result was more than that and highlighted the cultural influences that Chavarria recognizes within his own community. latino. At the start of the show, the message was obvious: Revisiting American classics with a treatment of couture constructions – oversized high-waisted pleated khaki pants with a hint of baby blue boxer briefs peeking open the runway, a snap. to classic workwear simple normcore, but high. The range included luxurious fabrics (silk organzas and muslins) in familiar but unusual shapes such as a button-down work shirt that became ethereal with exaggerated collar stitches and an unusually high collar, and trousers that sat down. high on the waist in exciting colors and shapes that were intriguing in their approach. Chavarria’s effort mixed the cholo aesthetic that has come to be appreciated in her work with a conceptual twist that created classic American carving-like staples – shirts with bell-shaped sleeves and trouser details reminiscent of traditional work clothes with hook and eye closures. the belt loop, the long waist, the knee structure and the bulbous curves in the back. The show was produced in partnership with Squarespace and offered a see now, buy now experience for the public with selected styles available for immediate purchase on the Willy’s Squarespace website following the collection unveiling. The partnership also included a donation program to benefit “It’s From the Sole,” a non-profit organization providing shoes to homeless people in New York City. New York Fashion Week has seen a drop in participation in the menswear arena over the past two seasons, but it’s still a real testament that with Chavarria’s all-inclusive shows – which featured a mix of models, street cast and friends – his strong affinity for figure and structure, and the ways in which he continues to integrate into the Latino community, he has proven that a clothing collection can actually have a cultural impact .

