Fashion
Private Policy reinvents what it is to be a fashion brand
Based in New York fashion Mark, Private policy pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a clothing company, using their styles and designs to spark important conversations about culture and sustainability. Co-founder and creative director of Private Policy, Siying Qu, sat down with In the Know Style: Changemakers to discuss the brand’s unique goals, as well as the launch of their spring 2022 collection.
When Qu launched private policy with a business partner Hoaran Li, the talented duo didn’t just want to break into the fashion world, they wanted to disrupt it. New York has many clothing companies, but the founders of Private policy wanted something more.
We just think the world doesn’t need more clothes, but maybe something else, says Qu. Maybe as fashion brand that we can bring [the] audience stories and topics and concepts within society.
Private Policy has always strived to be at the forefront of progressive fashion, especially when it comes to breaking kind walls that clothing brands have traditionally supported.
The most important thing for us is to feel free, Qu told In the Know. We started the brand at the very beginning to be a genderless brand. Why do we label clothes according to a specific gender when people, especially young people, don’t live with it frontier more? Let’s break that down in fashion.
When it comes to the clothes themselves, Private Policy prefers to design with a playful touch, giving the wearer plenty of opportunities to customize their look. The brand turns to mindful designs that people can play with, and Qu likes that people who wear Private Policy can style it however they want.
When Qu and Li are looking for inspiration for a particular collection, they sit down together, think about a particular relevant topic that interests and excites them, and build on that.
It’s not just a question of looks, explains fashion photographer Shxpir Huang. The brand is more of a voice. It’s almost like media. It’s like they’re talking about a problem for each collection. Like last season, they made this collection based on the story of Chinese immigrants to America.
For their most recent collection, Qu was inspired by a photo of an amputee model emerging from the ocean. She was so beautiful I was like, Oh my God, she looks like Venus, Aphrodite and [so] the whole collection [was] about Aphrodite, the creator said.
As for the upcoming Spring 2022 collection, Private Policy was inspired by a very unique year that changed the number of people who lived and interacted within their environment.
I think a lot of things have really changed, or say, got us thinking after the quarantine year, and it gave us a lot of time to look deeper inside, Qu explained. And that kind of brings us to the new collection with spring 2022. We look at how plants in urban areas influence us.
To highlight their Spring 2022 theme, Private Policy created a visual centerpiece to show people that sustainability can be fun and creative, according to Qu. We found this new technique of melting plastic from a simple candle, which really makes such a beautiful petal shape so lifelike, and that’s really the feeling we want you to get from nature.
Private policy is already at the forefront of fashion, but Qu has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
In five years, we really hope that private politics can become a bigger platform for people to discuss and find out about different kinds of social topics, and [find] solutions for them, Qu said Aware. And the garment itself just becomes the medium for part of this discussion.
