California Men’s Colony Corrections Officer Charged With Assaulting Grover Beach Bank Employee For Mask Warrant





GROVER BEACH, Calif .– Grover Beach Police on Tuesday arrested a California Men’s Colony prison officer in San Luis Obispo after allegedly assaulting a Wells Fargo bank employee over indoor mask requirements. Officers said they responded to reports of an ongoing brawl at Wells Fargo Bank on Grand Avenue on Friday, September 3, around 5:45 p.m. There, police determined that there had been bodily harm, but the suspect fled. After a search of the area, the unknown man was not located, however, items of the man’s clothing were collected from the scene for evidence. Police said the victim of the assault was a Wells Fargo bank employee who suffered injuries but refused medical treatment. The employee reportedly told officers that a man was upset about being required to wear a mask inside the bank, as required by the SLO County Public Health Department. The next day, the assessor called the bank employee to get an update on their condition. The employee shared more about their injuries and gave the officer additional details about the fight. The employee said the man made derogatory statements about the employee’s ethnicity during the scuffle. The officer then updated the report to include the hate crime charges. This report was forwarded to Detective Bureau supervisors for further investigation due to the complexity of the case. Police said over the next 10 days, detectives gathered more evidence and interviewed witnesses from the crime area who helped them identify the assault suspect as a correctional service officer and police officer. rehab from California to the California Men’s Colony. The detectives then obtained an arrest warrant as well as several search warrants for the man’s home. These warrants were served on Tuesday, September 14. The prison officer was ultimately taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail for hate crimes, criminal threats and grievous bodily harm. His bond was set at $ 50,000. Grover Beach Police would like to remind the public that “hate speech, violent behavior, racism, bigotry and prejudice in any form is unacceptable and has no place in our society.” Over the past five years, the Grover Beach Police Department has responded to more than 109,000 calls for service, three of which were reported for hate crimes. Arrests were made in two of these incidents and the third incident was reportedly undetermined due to the victim’s lack of cooperation. The police department said it plans to continue promoting the values ​​of human rights, peace, respect and inclusion in its community.

