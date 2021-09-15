RBHS relaxes student dress code deemed too restrictive





For years, wearing baseball caps inside Riverside-Brookfield High School would get you a quick reprimand and ask you to take it off. But this year, students who have bad hair or just love to wear baseball caps can do so, one of the changes brought about by a new liberalized student dress code implemented this year. The dress code changes were implemented after a joint administration and student committee headed by Deputy Director of Student Affairs Dave Mannon reviewed the rules last year as part of its overhaul annual student manual. Committee members believed the old dress code was too restrictive, with some believing that the old dress code targeted minority students. Mannon said the committee believed the changes could be made without affecting the educational process. RBHS students can now wear hats, scarves, bandanas and hoodies with the hoods up to school. But some restrictions remain. Hats cannot be worn at an angle; they should be worn straight forward or straight back. Although the wearing of a hoodie above the head is allowed, the face of the pupils must remain visible. And the revised dress code states that wearing the hat in the educational environment, i.e. classrooms, is at the teacher’s sole discretion. In a change that primarily affects girls, the new dress code also eliminated the requirement that sleeveless clothing must have shoulder straps at least two inches wide. Now there is no minimum width requirement on the straps. Language that required students to wear opaque clothing from shoulder to mid-thigh was also eliminated. The new dress code still prohibits clothing deemed vulgar, inappropriate, dangerous or interfering with the educational process (eg advertising / display of alcohol, drugs, sexual innuendo). RBHS School Board President Deanna Zalas said that although the dress code changes were made by administration, the school board supported the changes. The administration moved forward with the changes and the board reviewed them and had no issues with them, Zalas said. It was just the right thing to do. Let the children focus on learning. RBHS teachers don’t seem fazed by the changes, saying they have more important things to do than control the clothes worn by students. Seasoned English teacher Larry Forberg said the only change he noticed this year was that students wore baseball caps in class. It doesn’t really matter to me, Forberg said. It didn’t interfere with my ability to teach or communicate with my students, so I don’t really feel strong one way or the other. I’m just going to my classroom to try and teach, and I hope they can learn with a baseball cap and learn with a baseball cap. A teacher said the only downside to the dress code he has seen is that allowing the wearing of balaclavas in class can make it difficult to see if students have headphones plugged in their ears and can listen to music instead of ‘listen to the teacher and classmates. Claire Harrison, senior RBHS, who was part of the activity leadership forum that discussed changes to the student manual last year, supports the dress code changes. I think it’s a really big change that’s really important for the students at our school, Harrison said. It reminds people that they are more than the way they dress and that people have a right to wear what they feel comfortable in. Besides baseball caps, Harrison said she noticed more students were wearing tank tops, which was nice with the warm weather over the past month. I think it’s great that this is now allowed because there is no reason for anyone’s shoulders to be seen as a political issue over the educational experience, Harrison said. Students probably also see more self-expression in the way people dress. Fashion is a big thing for some people so I think it’s a great opportunity for them to dress the way they want without anyone making uncomfortable comments. < class="">

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rblandmark.com/2021/09/14/rbhs-relaxes-student-dress-code-seen-as-too-restrictive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos