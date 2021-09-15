Bazaar EIC Samira Nasr and industry figures reflect on how 9/11 changed fashion in New York City





Michel LoccisanoGetty Images

Many people remember exactly where they were when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. As an oral history of September 11 told in our September issue, for Creators, Models and Others New York professionals, the answer was New York Fashion Week. Saturday afternoon, Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-chief Samira Nasr moderated a panel discussion with four of the topics from the article titled “Resilience and Remembrance: New York 20 Years After September 11” as part of the NYFW: The Talks series at Spring Studios. Designer Adam Lippes, model Karen Elson, IMG Models and Fashion President Ivan Bart and New York Fashion Week designer Fern Mallis recounted the events of that momentous day, which fell on day five of the Spring 2002 collections. shared their memories and ideas, as well as their hopes for the future of New York fashion. The event is now available to stream on demand, with free registration on the NYFW website. Ivan Bart and Fern Mallis Michel LoccisanoGetty Images Elson, who lived close enough to the Twin Towers, recalled in haunting detail witnessing the attack firsthand and then running for his life. “It was very strange, you know, your eyes see this horrible thing, but the city was always bustling, moving, and it was just this surreal moment. But then a moment of fear of ‘Oh, this is a terrorist attack happening’, ”she said. Bart took charge of his agency, making IMG’s headquarters a meeting point for models and making sure they returned home safe and sound. Lippes, who was then the creative director of Oscar de la Renta, was preparing for a midday show in the tents of Bryant Park in Midtown when he heard the terrible news. “Everyone got together at that point,” recalls Mallis, who ended the shows. “The tents became a meeting place for everyone to find out what was going on, especially for the thousands of editors who were in town for Fashion Week and wanted to know what to do. I told them, ‘Take off your stiletto heels and go cover another story.’ “ Adam Lippes, Karen Elson and Samira Nasr Michel LoccisanoGetty Images Bearing witness to the city’s resilience and its provocative beauty performance in the face of atrocity, the shows finally continued. A few days later, Oscar de la Renta and other top designers including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Donna Karan presented scaled-down productions in their showrooms without music or sets. Bart said he remembered the community spirit, with designers sharing models and hair and makeup teams, and drew a parallel with the present moment. “People really came together and then moved quickly into this pandemic and everyone comes out at seven to cheer on our heroes, our healthcare workers, the people who really support restaurants,” he shared. Nasr also asked the panelists to share lessons from that time that they carry forward. “Watching Oscar until September 11 has helped me lead my own team [during Covid], because they were all looking at me, ”Lippes replied. “Even though I didn’t necessarily know the right answer, I knew I had to stay strong, stay positive and move on. What we do in fashion matters. We employ a lot of people. We let a woman put on a dress, a guy put on anything, smile and feel good about himself. Watch the round table Shelby ying hyde

Shelby Ying Hyde is a Brooklyn-based shopping and fashion contributor, BAZAAR.com, with signatures on The Zoe Report, Teen Vogue, Essence, Nylon, Elite Daily and more. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/a37565115/9-11-anniversary-panel-nyfw/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos